Steelers Make Moves, Trim Roster to Final 53
- Updated: September 3, 2017
Saturday was the day across the NFL where every team had to cut its roster down to 53 players. With the expanded preseason rosters, this year this was a much bigger round of cuts than in previous years. To achieve this roster trimming, the Steelers made some trades and a lot of cuts. Here’s a rundown of all the roster moves:
Trades
- Sammie Coates to Browns
- Traded, along with the Steelers’ 2019 7th round draft pick for the Browns’ 2018 6th rounder
- Coates missed about a month this summer with a knee injury, and when he returned was seemingly in direct competition with free agent acquisition Justin Hunter for the final WR spot.
- Ross Cockrell to Giants
- Traded for a conditional draft pick
- Cockrell is another guy whose job was usurped by a free agency signing. In this case it was Joe Haden’s arrival that rendered Cockrell expendable.
Cuts
- QB
- Bart Houston
- RB
- Knile Davis
- Fitzgerald Toussaint
- Trey Williams
- WR
- Demarcus Ayers
- Cobi Hamilton
- Justin Thomas
- Marcus Tucker
- OL
- Rueben Carter
- Ethan Carter
- Kyle Friend
- Colin Holba
- Brian Mihalik
- Keavon Milton
- Jake Rodgers
- TE
- David Johnson
- Jake McGee
- DL
- Lavon Hooks
- Francis Kallon
- Johnny Maxey
- Roy Philon
- LB
- Matt Galambos
- Austin Gearing
- Farrington Huguenin
- Steven Johnson
- Keith Kelsey
- CB
- Brandon Dixon
- Senquez Golson
- Dashaun Phillips
- JaCorey Shepherd
- S
- Malik Golden
- Jacob Hagen
- Terrish Webb
Final Roster
- QB
- Ben Roethlisberger
- Landry Jones
- Josh Dobbs
- RB
- Le’Veon Bell
- James Conner
- Terrell Watson
- FB
- Roosevelt Nix
- WR
- Antonio Brown
- Martavis Bryant
- Darrius Heyward-Bey
- Eli Rogers
- Justin Hunter
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- TE
- Jesse James
- Vance McDonald
- Xavier Grimble
- OT
- Marcus Gilbert
- Alejandro Villanueva
- Marcus Gilbert
- Jerald Hawkins
- OG
- David DeCastro
- Ramon Foster
- C
- Maurkice Pouncey
- B.J. Finney
- Chris Hubbard
- DT
- Javon Hargrave
- Daniel McCullers
- DE
- Cameron Heyward
- Stephon Tuitt
- Tyson Alualu
- L.T. Walton
- OLB
- James Harrison
- Bud Dupree
- T.J. Watt
- Anthony Chickillo
- Arthur Moats
- ILB
- Ryan Shazier
- Vince WIlliams
- L.J. Fort
- Tyler Matakevich
- CB
- Artie Burns
- Joe Haden
- William Gay
- Mike Hilton
- Coty Sensabaugh
- Cameron Sutton
- Brian Allen
- S
- Mike Mitchell
- Sean Davis
- Jordan Dangerfield
- Robert Golden
- P: Jordan Berry
- K: Chris Boswell
