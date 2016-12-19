Steelers Remain Atop North After Comeback In Cincy

The Steelers made their annual trip to Cincinnati this weekend and extended their win streak to 5 games with a 24-20 win. Now with a record of 9-5, Pittsburgh remain a game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens (who prevailed against the Eagles Sunday) in the AFC North race with just two games left in the regular season.

The final score doesn’t indicate how strong a game this was for the Pittsburgh defense. They were put in some bad positions by special teams but were able to hold the Bengals to field goals twice inside the 10-yard line. Andy Dalton was limited to 157 yards and an INT on 27 pass attempts (5.8 average) and Cincy’s running game was completely shut down. Jeremy Hill and Rex Burkhead combined for 27 carries netting 75 yards (2.8/attempt). The Bengals were down a few of their top offensive playmakers in AJ Green and Giovani Bernard, which greatly aided the Steelers’ secondary. Brandon LaFell (7 catches, 91 yards) was the only Bengals pass-catcher to register more than 2 catches or 18 receiving yards. The Steelers did an impressive job of taking away Dalton’s favorite red zone target, the 6’6″ TE Tyler Eifert, who hauled in just 1 ball for 9 yards. The Bengals were held scoreless in the second half of this game.

Offensively, Big Ben & Co. took a while to get going. After a chop block penalty on Le’Veon Bell negated a first half touchdown, the Steelers had a score of just 9 at halftime. Chris Boswell would add 3 more field goals before the Steelers scored their first (and only) touchdown of the game. With seven and a half minutes remaining in the game, Roethlisberger found Eli Rogers from 24 yards out to finally give the Steelers their first lead of the day, 24-20, which would be the final score. Roethlisberger finished 21/36 for 286 yards and a touchdown, while Bell added 93 yards on the ground on 23 attempts.

Game Notes

– Ladarius Green (5 catches, 72 yards) has been more and more involved in the offense of late. His availability for the upcoming weeks is now in jeopardy, however, as he suffered a concussion in Sunday’s win. He will now need to pass the league’s concussion protocol before he can return to action.

– Rookie CB Artie Burns had a rough day guarding Brandon LaFell; he allowed a couple of key 3rd down conversions and was flagged for a big PI call that resulted in a touchdown for the Bengals.

– In addition to his 6 field goals, K Chris Boswell made a touchdown-saving tackle on a kickoff late in the 2nd quarter, just barely managing to trip up Alex Erickson. The defense went on to hold the Bengals to a field goal that would be their final score of the game.

Next week the Steelers will host the Ravens on Christmas Day and would clinch the division, and therefore a playoff spot, with a victory.