Steelers Ride James Conner, Special Teams To Comeback Win

A week after defeating the New York Giants in Week 1 of the preseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made their 2017 Heinz Field debut playing host to the Atlanta Falcons. While many of the starters didn’t play in this game, we did get to see a few Steelers take the field for the first time this season. Fourth-year WR Martavis Bryant was finally reinstated for preseason team activities, and this year’s 3rd-round draft pick, James Conner (RB), returned from a shoulder injury. Pittsburgh walked away with a 17-13 victory, but more importantly we got another look at the men who will comprise this year’s squad.

Josh Dobbs, the Steelers’ 4th-round pick this April, got the start at QB again, joined in the backfield by Fitzgerald Toussaint. With Antonio Brown being held out, and another rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster nursing a knee injury, Martavis Bryant and Darrius Heyward-Bey were the starting wideouts.

Pittsburgh received the opening kickoff, and got Bryant involved immediately with a bubble screen. However the offense really struggled for most of the first half, only scoring 3 points and converting just one of six third downs. The defense didn’t look sharp either against Atlanta’s starters, giving up a 10-play, 91-yard touchdown drive on their lone possession.

The Steelers rallied after halftime, scoring a pair of touchdowns and clamping down defensively in a shutout effort. Forcing 3-&-out after 3-&-out, Pittsburgh was playing a game of field position until Trey Williams returned a punt 64 yards to pay dirt in the 3rd quarter, closing the gap to 13-10. After that James Conner stole the show, looking fast and strong running the football. In the 4th quarter, undrafted rookie QB Bart Houston led a 53-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 6-yard pass to Justin Hunter. Hunter caught the ball at the 1, spun away from a defender and lunged over the goal line, putting the home team up 17-13 for what would be the game-winning score.

It was an up-and-down day for everyone, really, but that’s what you expect from the preseason. Now is the time for starters to work out the kinks, and for young players to gain game experience that will prove invaluable as they try to make a name for themselves. This is a time for individuals to show their stuff, and to that end here are some of the biggest takeaways from Sunday’s win:

Martavis Bryant’s return

Bryant showed an understandable amount of rust, especially on a WR reverse handoff during which he slipped on the turf and then fumbled on contact with a defender. He looked good running routes, and finished with 2 catches for 20 yards. He should have a more expanded role in Week 3 of the preseason, which is traditionally when starters see the most playing time.

James Conner’s strong debut

Just about everyone knows Conner’s incredible story by now. At the end of 2015, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. By May of 2016 he had undergone his 12th round of chemotherapy while continuing participation in non-contact football practices, and was officially cancer-free on May 23, 2016. As amazing and inspiring as his fight with cancer has been, it’s not the whole reason why the Steelers used a 3rd-round pick on him. They did that in the hopes that he could provide the team with a suitable backup to Le’Veon Bell, and early indications are that this draft pick was a hit.

Conner got in the game on the team’s 3rd offensive series and seldom left the field afterwards. He started a bit slow, but by the second half of the game he was routinely ripping off runs of 10+ yards. His final stat line was 20 rushes for 98 yards (4.9 avg), and 1 reception for 3 yards. He showcased his vision and quickness, often taking advantage of cutback lanes and always hitting the hole hard.

He struggled in the passing game, dropping a couple of key balls on 3rd downs that would have extended drives. He’ll need to work on slowing things down and looking the ball all the way into his hands before turning his head upfield.

Overall it was an extremely positive first performance for the rookie, and we all look forward to seeing more of him in the coming weeks.

A Special Teams Clinic

This week’s game ball has to go to Conner, but the game was largely won due to the strength of the Steelers’ special teams. Pittsburgh dominated the field position battle; out of eight Jordan Berry punts, he pinned the Falcons inside their own 20-yard line seven times. Trey Williams, an undrafted free agent, returned a punt 64 yards for a score in the 3rd quarter to give the home team their first TD of the game. Roosevelt Nix, the team’s fullback, blocked a punt and made a key tackle in kickoff coverage at the Falcons’ own 15-yard line. It was a great day for Danny Smith, the team’s special teams coordinator and all these guys deserve a huge shoutout.

Josh Dobbs’ Second Start

Dobbs looked more comfortable and poised in the pocket, but made a couple of inaccurate throws and one brutal interception. He finished 10/19 for 70 yards (3.68 yards/attempt) and an INT. He made some nice throws down the field, connecting with Bryant for a 23-yarder in the first quarter, but got unlucky on some missed DPI calls and a couple of great plays by defenders. The aforementioned drops by Conner hurt too, as both could have gone for 10-15 yards and extended drives. There were a few times that Dobbs settled for an underneath route when there were opportunities downfield. I expect this will be part of his film review for the week. It remains to be seen when Landry Jones (abdominal injury) will fully recover and retake the backup QB job, but Dobbs should continue to get plenty of reps for now. As the hopeful heir to Big Ben, the experience he’s getting right now is crucial to his development as a passer in the NFL.

WR Depth

The Steelers seem to have a plethora of targets for Big Ben this year. Newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster (draft), Justin Hunter (free agent), and Martavis Bryant (returning from suspension) join an existing group consisting of Antonio Brown, Eli Rogers, Sammie Coates, Darrius Heyward-Bey, and Cobi Hamilton. It’s a good problem to have, but not all of these guys are likely to make the final 53-man roster. One of the interesting storylines over the next two weeks will be seeing who stands out enough to remain on the team.

Other Big Plays

Safety Jordan Dangerfield intercepted a pair of passes.

3rd-year OLB Anthony Chickillo sacked the quarterback twice.

2nd-year TE Jake McGee was instrumental in the running game, pulling and lead blocking for Conner.

Injuries

Javon Hargrave, DT, exited in the 1st quarter to undergo evaluation for a concussion. He did not return.

Darrius Heyward-Bey, WR.

Steven Johnson, LB (hamstring).

The Steelers (2-0) are home again on August 26, at 7:30 ET against the Indianapolis Colts.