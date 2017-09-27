Steelers Run Over By Bears In First Loss Of The Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a rare trip to the Windy City of Chicago on Sunday for a Week 3 tilt against the 0-2 Bears. The already banged up road team knew this game would be a battle. Despite their struggles in recent years, the Bears always play well at home and added some dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball this offseason. Add in the fact that Pittsburgh was down three starters due to injury (T.J. Watt, Stephon Tuitt, Marcus Gilbert), and it all points towards a competitive contest. Well, that’s exactly what we got Sunday afternoon in a back-and-forth game with some truly wild plays and momentum swings. In the end, it was the Bears emerging victorious, 23-17, in overtime. Here’s how we got there.

Game Recap

After a quick Steelers’ 3-&-out, the defense looked strong out of the gate, forcing the Bears to punt on their first possession. But Eli Rogers muffed the kick right into the arms of a member of the Bears’ punt team, deep in Pittsburgh territory. A few plays later Jordan Howard powered into the end zone to give the home team a quick 7-0 lead.

Once Big Ben and the offense finally took the field, they got on a roll early. The run game was working better than it had in previous weeks, and Roethlisberger was consistently completing passes to Antonio Brown for first downs. It all came apart, however, on a 3rd-&-8 from the Chicago 38-yard line. Roethlisberger took the snap from the shotgun and, waiting for things to develop down field, never sensed the blind-side pressure coming and was strip-sacked. The Bears recovered at midfield and took over on offense. No harm done though, as the defense held up and Connor Barth missed a 47-yard field goal attempt.

The teams traded punts a few times until the Steelers mounted their first scoring drive of the game mid-second quarter. They moved the ball methodically downfield, with a good mix of run and pass plays, eventually getting into position for a touchdown pass to Brown. From 7 yards out with Brown split wide to the left, Roethlisberger recognized one-on-one off coverage and threw immediately in his direction after receiving the snap. As he often does, Brown was able to get past the first defender and reach into the end zone for the game-tying score, 7-7.

But it was the Bears’ turn for a long scoring drive, and it was on this drive that they really started to establish the ground game. Their two backs, Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, ripped off runs of 8, 9, 26, 6, and 13 yards on this drive. Eventually QB Mike Glennon was able to connect with his TE, Adam Shaheen, from 2 yards out for a score that put the Bears up 14-7 with 0:43 remaining in the first half.

With two timeouts, this was plenty of time for Roethlisberger to move the offense downfield and get in range for a last-second field goal, and he did just that. But this was when things got crazy. Boswell’s 35-yard field goal attempt as time expired was blocked, and Marcus Cooper of the Bears recovered and ran it all the way down to about the 1-yard line, where he inexplicably stopped running. Vance McDonald, hustling down the field after him, caught up at just this moment and knocked the ball out of Cooper’s hand into the end zone. Jordan Berry, the holder, then batted the ball out the back of the end zone to avoid a Bears recovery and a touchdown. Chaos reigned for the next 5-10 minutes. The refs first announced that the penalty (“illegal bat” on Berry), would not be enforced and that it was halftime. At this point, the Steelers left the field and headed for the locker room, though the discussion between the referees was still ongoing. Eventually, they changed the initial ruling, since the half can’t end on a defensive penalty. Technically the Steelers became the defense after the blocked kick was recovered by Chicago. Therefore the Bears were to have one more play from the spot of the fumble, the 1-yard line. They were lined up to go for the touchdown, but a false start penalty moved them back and they settled for a FG instead. The halftime score was 17-7.

Despite allowing an abundance of rushing yards, the Steelers forced a couple turnovers of their own in the second half. Mid-way through the 3rd quarter, Ryan Shazier forced a fumble while taking down Howard, and recovered it as well, setting up the Steelers at the Chicago 16-yard line. Bell capped off the short drive with a 1-yard TD run, bringing the score to 17-14, still in favor of the home team.

Early in the 4th quarter, J.J. Wilcox picked off an errant throw by Glennon at the Bears’ 21-yard line, setting up the game-tying field goal with 8:00 to go in regulation. Neither team was able to get into scoring position after this, and the game went to overtime.

The Bears won the coin toss and, of course, elected to start on offense. Four plays later, the game was over. After a 1-yard run by Howard, Tarik Cohen started things off with a 36-yard run to get the Bears across midfield. Jordan Howard then carried the ball for 18 yards, followed by a 19-yarder that was the game-winning touchdown. Final score: 23-17, Bears.

Notes

Bears RBs combined for 35 carries, 216 yards (6.2 average/attempt), and 2 TDs.

Only 1 of Mike Glennon’s 15 completions was to a WR, 2 completions were to TEs, and the other 12 to RBs.

Two of the three Steeler scoring drives came off of turnovers — they only scored once on a drive that didn’t start inside their opponents’ 25-yard line.

Ryan Shazier had a productive day at the office, leading the team with 11 tackles and forcing 2 fumbles (1 recovered).

The Steelers fall to 2-1 with the loss, and continue the road trip next Sunday when they will travel to face the Baltimore Ravens (2-1).