Steelers Stifle Flacco in Road Win

In a battle of 2-1 AFC North teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Baltimore for a week 4 contest against the Ravens. The visiting Steelers were coming off a tough 23-17 overtime road loss in Chicago. The Ravens were also reeling after suffering a 44-7 beat down at the hands of the Jaguars in London. Both teams were hoping to use Sunday afternoon’s contest as a “get right” game. The Steelers were 0-4 in their last four trips to Baltimore prior to this game, but it was the visitors who got right in a major way with a 26-9 victory.

Game Recap

The Steelers dominated on both sides of the ball in the first half. Chris Boswell kicked field goals on two of their first three possessions, while the defense held up its end of the bargain by holding the Ravens scoreless. They really broke the game open after Cameron Heyward stripped RB Alex Collins and Cameron Heyward fell on the ball. Set up with great field position, the offense converted the opportunity with a short touchdown drive, capped off by Bell’s first touchdown of the game.

One Baltimore three-and-out later, Roethlisberger and Martavis Bryant hooked up for some big chunks of yardage to move into scoring position once more before halftime. It was JuJu Smith-Schuster who scored this time, on an 11-yard pass from Big Ben. Mike Tomlin elected to go for the 2-point conversion and the three-touchdown advantage, but the attempt failed. This led to a halftime score of 19-0 in favor of the visitors.

The offense stalled a bit in the second half while the Ravens started to get things going. On their first drive after the break they came away with a field goal. On the next drive Alex Collins, who was kept pretty quiet in the first half, exploded for a 50-yard run that moved the Baltimore offense into scoring position again. A couple plays after that, Flacco threaded the needle between Sean Davis and Joe Haden to find Mike Wallace in the endzone for a score. The Ravens tried a 2-point conversion of their own, but were also unsuccessful after Terrance West’s run was first ruled across the plane, then reviewed and overturned. This score cut the Steeler lead to 10 points, 19-9, midway through the third quarter.

The Steeler offense continued to stall, but it was at this point that the defense really took over. Mike Hilton and Ryan Shazier each picked off Flacco, and Bud Dupree registered his 2nd sack of the season (Pittsburgh’s 4th of the game). Bell added another rushing touchdown late, and the final score was 26-9, in favor of the visiting Steelers.

Game Notes

Pittsburgh’s offense looked good most of the day, mounting some long touchdown drives. Their first drive of the game lasted 10:23, good for the longest drive in the league this year. After a somewhat sluggish start to the season, the running game finally got going. Bell carried the ball 35 times for 144 yards (4.1 avg) and 2 TDs, while rookie James Conner added 26 yards on 4 rushes. Roethlisberger didn’t have to do much because of the success of the ground attack, and he finished 18/30 for 216 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.

Ryan Shazier and the defense controlled the game, reducing Flacco and his big arm to a checkdown machine. Much of his 235 passing yards came in garbage time, and even so he only averaged 4.8 yards/attempt. The run defense turned in a much better performance than they did a week ago at Chicago. Outside of Collins’ 50-yard explosion, they allowed just 32 yards on 14 carries (2.3 average).

With the win, the Steelers improve to 3-1 and sole possession of 1st place in the AFC North. They will return home for a week 5 contest against the 2-2 Jaguars.