Steelers Survive Lions For 3rd Straight Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Detroit for a primetime Sunday night showdown with the Lions in Week 8. It was a tumultuous week off the field as the drama surrounding WR Martavis Bryant continued, but in the end, he was inactive for this game. This left the door open for emerging rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster to make his mark, and boy did he take advantage of the opportunity. The 20-year-old led the team in receptions (seven) and yards (193), 97 of which came on an electrifying catch-and-run for what would be the game-winning score. 20-15 was the final, in favor of the visitors.

After a shaky start to the season, Ben Roethlisberger seems to be back on track. He surpassed the 300-yard mark while averaging 10 yards/attempt with a touchdown and an interception in this game. However, Bryant’s absence has exposed what may be a somewhat thin receiver corps. Behind Antonio Brown and Smith-Schuster, free agent acquisition Justin Hunter was the only other receiver to catch a pass against Detroit. Eli Rogers and Darrius Heyward-Bey both played some, but each dropped a catchable ball in the end zone. Without a big-play threat at the TE position, this team doesn’t have an abundance of pass-catchers. It was a somewhat pedestrian day for Le’Veon Bell, pounding out 76 ground yards on 25 carries (3.04 avg) with a touchdown and a fumble lost.

As well as Schuster played, it was the Pittsburgh defense that really shined on Sunday night. Ryan Shazier & Co. completely shut down the run game and perfectly executing a bend-but-don’t-break gameplan. As a team, the Lions were limited to 3.2 yards per carry, with a long run of 11 (by Matt Stafford, the QB). Through the air, Stafford racked up 423 yards, but was unable to find the end zone. In fact, all of the Lions’ points in this game came on field goals, thanks to some truly excellent red zone defense by the Steelers. In the second half alone, the defense turned the Lions away three times on potential touchdown drives that would have changed the complexion of the game. Instead, the three drives resulted in two turnovers-on-downs (including one late in the 4th quarter) and one field goal. Stafford was only sacked twice, but the Steelers were able to dial up pressure when it mattered most, often solely with their front four.

The Steelers remain atop the AFC North, and will take a three-game win streak into the bye. The next time this team takes the field will be Sunday, November 12, when they travel to Indianapolis. In the meantime, the NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, October 31. Martavis Bryant’s discontent with his role in Pittsburgh, plus the raw talent he’s shown in the past, make him a candidate to potentially be moved. Mike Tomlin has publicly shut down such rumors, but who knows what private meetings/phone calls have taken place that we’ll only learn of at a later date. It seems likely that he stays in Pittsburgh for now, but if the team is to make any big splash before the deadline, it seems likely that Bryant would be the centerpiece.