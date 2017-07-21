Steelers Training Camp Preview

The long NFL offseason is drawing to a close, and players are mere days away from reporting to 2017 training camp! For members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, that day is Thursday, July 27. The practices and preseason games played over the next month provide vital opportunities for veterans to get back into the groove of playing football, and for the youngsters to start making a name for themselves and prove that they belong. All the while, coaches will be observing as they make final roster moves and depth chart tweaks before opening day.

In the Steelers’ case, much is already settled in terms of the starting lineup. However, intrigue surrounds many of this year’s draft picks who will be pushing for playing time. Let’s take a look at some of the training camp battles to keep an eye on over the next month:

Outside WR: Martavis Bryant vs. Sammie Coates

Everybody knows that Antonio Brown will be this team’s #1 wide receiver, but who will line up across the formation from him? Two years ago it was Martavis Bryant, who displayed a knack for making big plays as he averaged 15.3 yards per reception with 6 touchdowns. However, following the 2015 season, the 25-year-old was suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He hasn’t played a regular season snap in over a year. The league conditionally reinstated Bryant on April 25, 2017, and he’ll be able to participate fully in team activities. It remains to be seen what kind of physical and mental state he’ll be in after a year away from the game, but if he’s even close to what he was when we last saw him, he’ll have the inside track at a starting role in this offense.

With Bryant out, one of the receivers the team turned to last year was 2015 3rd-round draft pick Sammie Coates. He didn’t see the field much his rookie year, but got some run in his sophomore season and played well at times. He battled multiple injuries last year but provided an ample deep threat with a 20.7 average per reception with 7 catches of 20+ yards. The biggest knock against Coates is his inconsistency — he has a history of dropping routine passes and not always playing as well as he can.

Projected Winner: Martavis Bryant

Slot WR: Eli Rogers vs. JuJu Smith-Schuster

Another battle in the receiving corps will be for the role of slot receiver. A year ago this role was dominated by the relatively unknown Louisville product, Eli Rogers. Signed as an undrafted free agent, he spent his entire rookie season on IR, but got a chance to showcase his skills in year two. In 13 games, Rogers hauled in 48 passes for 594 yards and 3 TDs. He looked comfortable operating over the middle of the field, and his 5’10”, 187-lb frame is perfect for speed and elusiveness.

Rogers will be fighting for his job against another young pass-catcher, the Steelers’ 2017 2nd-round pick, JuJu Smith-Schuster. At 6’1″, 215-lbs, the rookie has size on his side and showed great run-after-catch ability in college. He also spent time returning kicks and is very aware of defenders around him. Smith-Schuster’s biggest issue is that he has trouble separating from defenders in man coverage and doesn’t have game-breaking speed. There’s certainly a role for him in this offense, and I fully expect him to get a decent amount of playing time. However, to begin the season, Rogers will retain his role as the slot receiver.

Projected Winner: Eli Rogers

Backup QB: Josh Dobbs vs. Landry Jones

Another of the Steelers’ 2017 draft picks thrown immediately into the mix will be 4th-rounder Josh Dobbs. There’s a lot to like about this young QB, including his quick release and ability to progress through his receivers. Incumbent starter Ben Roethlisberger’s talks of retirement this offseason had to worry the front office, so they went ahead and pulled the trigger on the guy who has a chance at being the next franchise quarterback in the Steel City.

In training camp, Dobbs will be competing with the veteran Landry Jones. In his four years with the Steelers, Jones has performed adequately when asked to step in — well enough to earn himself a two-year contract extension this offseason. He’s also made it clear, though, that he is not the long-term solution. He should retain the backup role for now, but don’t be surprised if Dobbs leapfrogs over him at some point.

Projected Winner: Landry Jones

Backup RB: James Conner vs. Knile Davis

DeAngelo Williams’ departure in free agency left a void at the backup running back position, and that void was filled in the draft by the very exciting rookie James Conner. A cancer survivor and a man who overcame a serious knee injury, Conner is already becoming a fan favorite. Conner has the rare honor of leading all rookie jersey sales since the NFL Draft, and is second only to Tom Brady since then. He’s a physical runner who builds momentum quickly and always finishes runs with his pads low, punishing defenders. It’s going to be fascinating to see how he and Le’Veon Bell complement each other to build on an already impressive ground game.

The biggest impediment to Conner’s immediate impact could be the veteran RB Knile Davis. The five-year veteran has already been on three NFL teams (including PIT), and has a career per-carry average of 3.2 yards. He showed some flashes early in his career as Jamaal Charles’ backup in KC but has struggled to find the field in recent years. It seems likely that he will be more of a special teams contributor while Bell, Conner, and Fitzgerald Toussaint handle most of the work out of the backfield.

Projected Winner: James Conner

OLB: T.J. Watt vs. James Harrison

This year’s 1st-round selection, T.J. Watt, will attempt to do something nobody the Steelers have brought in lately has been able to do — take snaps away from James Harrison. The most recent man to attempt it was Jarvis Jones, a 2013 1st-round pick, but he’s with the Arizona Cardinals now and the veteran keeps chugging along. What Harrison is doing is so impressive, and while we’d all love for it to last forever, sadly that’s just not possible. The best outcome here would be that Watt can learn from Harrison and get to a point where he can spell him for portions of a game. This will keep both guys fresh, saving the 39-year-old for a potential playoff run while grooming the rookie for an equally long, successful career. It’s a win-win proposal, but at least for the start of the season, I’m expecting to see a lot of James Harrison, while Watt gets mixed in more and more over the course of the year.

Projected Winner: James Harrison

The Steelers’ training camp begins Thursday, July 27 with the first public practice scheduled for Friday the 28th at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA.