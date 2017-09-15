Steelers Week 2 Preview

A wild Week 1 in the NFL turned a lot of what we thought we knew about these teams on its head. Who saw the Chiefs’ dominant victory in Foxborough over the defending Super Bowl champ Patriots coming? On the arm of Alex Smith (350+ yards, 4 TDs) and a rookie running back, no less! On the other hand, some items that were common knowledge were born out. News flash: Scott Tolzien and Tom Savage (to name a few) are not even close to starting-caliber QBs.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was a bit of a mixed bag. A win against the Cleveland Browns is expected. Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown having a huge day, expected. But a 21-18 nailbiter and Le’Veon Bell racking up just 47 total yards? These were things that nobody saw coming.

Part of the massive appeal of the NFL is the “any given Sunday” philosophy, and throughout the course of a season, this is never true than on opening weekend. As the season progresses and we learn more about this year’s edition of each franchise, things will calm down. For now, though, all we can do is just sit back, relax, and savor the fact that we’re watching football again. The rest will shake itself out as we go.

This week the Steelers play their first home game, and will host the Minnesota Vikings (1-0).

Last Week

As mentioned above, the Steelers managed a 21-18 road victory over the Browns to start the season 1-0. It wasn’t an easy win, and the team struggled at times on both sides of the ball. But a win’s a win, and there are plenty of positive takeaways to go along with the things to work on.

Related: Steelers stave off Browns in season opener.

The Vikings are coming off a short week after handling the New Orleans Saints with ease on Monday night. Led by Harrison Smith, this defense was as good as advertised, shutting down Drew Brees until garbage time when the game was out of reach. The front seven looked great as well, limiting Saints RBs (including their old friend Adrian Peterson) to a combined 21 rushes for 60 yards (2.9 avg).

It was on the offensive side of the football that this team really surprised. QB Sam Bradford, in his second year with the team, passed for 346 yards and 3 TDs, completing 84% of his throws. He had only one game with 325+ passing yards last year, and just two in which he threw for 3 TDs. Rookie RB Dalvin Cook brought balance to this offense, contributing 127 yards on the ground on 22 carries (5.8 avg). To be fair, the Saints consistently finish in the bottom-10 on defense every year, but it was still an impressive performance.

Injury Reports

Steelers

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Game Status Bud Dupree (OLB) Shoulder LP LP FP Not on final report Jerald Hawkins (OT) Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Stephon Tuitt (DE) Bicep DNP DNP LP Questionable J.J. Wilcox (S) Concussion DNP DNP LP Questionable Vance McDonald (TE) Back – DNP DNP Out Sean Davis (S) Ankle – LP FP Not on final report

The biggest news here is on the defensive side of the ball. Bud Dupree, who sat out Week 1, was not listed on the final injury report so he should be out there on Sunday. There is less clarity on the status of fellow defender Stephon Tuitt. Tuitt was injured on the first defensive series against the Browns and didn’t return. Initial reports that the bicep injury could be season-ending were proved false almost immediately, and he was able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday. His “Questionable” designation indicates that he has a 50/50 shot to take the field. If he doesn’t get the green light, it will likely be the veteran Tyson Alualu seeing more reps at the DE position. It would be a significant blow to the defense, but Alualu is a more than capable fill-in option.

Vikings

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Game Status Danny Isadora (G) Knee FP FP FP Not on final report Tramaine Brock (CB) Groin FP FP FP Not on final report Sam Bradford (QB) Knee LP LP LP Questionable Emmanuel Lamur (LB) Hamstring LP LP FP Not on final report Anthony Barr (LB) Hamstring DNP DNP LP Questionable Terence Newman (CB) Knee – LP FP Not on final report Xavier Rhoads (CB) Hip – LP LP Questionable

Of all the names on this list, Sam Bradford’s raised the most eyebrows. In the aftermath of his dominant Week 1 performance, his knee started swelling up, prompting the team to schedule an MRI. The results weren’t too concerning, as the coaching staff expressed optimism that he will be able to play against the Steelers. However he’s torn his ACL twice in that same knee already, and hasn’t been known for his durability throughout his career. It seems likely that he’ll play Sunday, but keep an eye on his mobility in the pocket. Anthony Barr and Xavier Rhoads are also listed as “Questionable” on the injury report, though the fact that they both returned to practice on Friday suggests that they may be available for Sunday’s game. If either ends up sitting out, though, it will be a big boon to the Steeler offense.

Matchups to Watch

T.J. Watt (OLB) vs. Riley Reiff (LT)

These are both players in whom their respective teams invested a lot. For Watt and the Steelers, it was a 1st-round draft selection. For Reiff and the Vikings, it was a 5-year, $58 million contract. Watt started off his career with a bang, racking up a pair of sacks and an interception in his NFL debut. Just a few weeks into the preseason, Watt was declared the starter over veteran James Harrison. Not only was Watt the starter on Sunday, but he played so well that Harrison barely saw the field — the veteran only played 4 defensive snaps.

After spending his first five seasons with the Lions, Reiff acquitted himself well in his Vikings debut. He did not allow a sack and looked strong in the run game. He will be the guy Watt spends most of the afternoon trying to get past. If Watt can pressure Bradford consistently, it will make things a lot easier for the entire defense. Which is a nice lead-in to…

Artie Burns (CB) vs. Adam Thielen (WR)

The secret has been out about the Vikings’ talented #1 WR Stefon Diggs for a couple years now. But the relatively unheralded (until last offseason) man across from him is 2013 undrafted free agent Adam Thielen. He was buried in the depth chart his first few seasons until 2016. Last season, he got a chance to show what he could do, and produced 967 yards and 5 TDs on 69 receptions, earning himself a 4-year, $19 million extension. Early returns are good, as he hauled in 9 passes for 157 yards against the Saints last Monday,

Lining up across from Thielen most of the day will be 2nd-year CB Artie Burns, last year’s 1st-round pick (25th overall) out of Miami. In his first year as a pro, Burns was a starting corner for most of the season and finished with 65 tackles and 3 INTs. It was a solid performance by the rookie, and he showed tremendous growth throughout the year. If Burns can take away the big plays from Thielen and force Bradford to throw underneath routes, it will go a long way towards smothering this Vikings’ aerial attack.

Le’Veon Bell vs. Viking Linebackers

As mentioned above, Bell had a disappointing 2017 debut last week with just 47 yards. This was due in part to the Browns stacking the box, forcing him to try running through seven and eight-man fronts. But the other aspect is volume (or lack thereof) — he only attempted 10 official rushes the entire game. I say “official” because about 5 runs were called back due to holding penalties (incidentally, all of these runs went for close to 10 yards). In all of 2016, Bell had just one game with that few of carries, a Week 6 loss to Miami. The coaching staff has already come out this week and declared they plan to get Bell more involved, and make a concerted effort to get this run game going. I have no doubt that, given the volume, Bell will bounce back with a monster performance. The only thing standing in his way will be the very strong defense of the Vikings.

The Vikings’ defense has been the strength of the team recently. They were a top-3 unit overall last year and in the top half of the league in terms of rushing defense. If Monday night’s game is any indication, this isn’t something that looks likely to change this year. Their star-studded front seven includes Everson Griffen (DE) and Anthony Barr (OLB), who are the stuff of nightmares for offensive coordinators and o-linemen. They will provide a tough challenge for Maurkice Pouncey and the rest of the line. This battle will go a long way towards determining the outcome of this game. If the Steelers can dominate up front and make running lanes for Bell, it will pave the way for a victory on Sunday.

Martavis Bryant (WR) vs. Xavier Rhoades (CB)

Bryant also had a disappointing start to his season. When he was finally reinstated after a year-long suspension, there was a ton of excitement about what he can do for this offense, and rightfully so. But it’s unreasonable to expect him to step back in and immediately light up defenses as we’ve seen him do before. On Sunday against the Browns, Big Ben mainly tried to get him involved with screen passes and a few deep balls, none of which they connected on. It’s going to take some time to rebuild the chemistry these two used to have, and this won’t be the easiest secondary to do it against. However, if they can hook up on some vertical passes down the field, it will do a lot to crack this defense and open things up for the rest of the offense.

Verdict: This may end up being a relatively low-scoring affair, but the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger at home are money in the bank. Expect a strong showing from the Pittsburgh D, and the offense to do enough to come away with another win. 24-16, Steelers.