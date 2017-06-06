Strong Starting Pitching May Hold Down Yankees Prospect Chance Adams

Heading into 2017, the starting rotation for the New York Yankees seemed to be destined to have a revolving door of pitchers taking turns. In Spring Training, five pitchers were to battle it out for two spots in the rotation. By the end of Spring Training, a sixth man (Jordan Montgomery) came from nowhere to claim the fifth spot while Luis Severino won the fourth spot. With such an open competition in Spring Training, the Yankees could have been easily penciled in for 8-10 potential pitchers having a turn in the rotation. Not only did the threat of poor performances from Severino, Montgomery, and CC Sabathia seem a likely result, but the addition of injury-plagued Michael Pineda made the rotation look paper. There was a chance that some pitching prospects, such as Chance Adams, would have a turn at the MLB level.

As of June 6, the Yankees are only one of three teams who have only had five pitchers start games for them. It has been more than simply avoiding the injury bug. Severino has been the best pitcher in the rotation with a 2.90 ERA. Pineda has returned to his former quality pitching form, with a 3.75 ERA and 9.32 SO/9. Even the rookie Montgomery has been solid as the fifth man, holding an impressive 3.67 ERA. Other than the struggling Masahiro Tanaka, the Yankees’ rotation has been outstanding this season. Barring an injury, there is no room for anybody to join these ranks.

Any Change Coming? Not a Chance

Before Montgomery’s last start where he went 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, his ERA sat at 4.11. While being respectable, it did bring up a question whether he would stay in the rotation. To this question, manager Joe Girardi said (via Newsday), “Really? Are you kidding me? Come on now.” Montgomery’s last start puts an exclamation point to that answer as well.

Even with how much Masahiro Tanaka is struggling, there is no chance that Girardi or the front office will replace one of the current starters. Tanaka is the ace of the staff (even if his numbers state otherwise). Only a DL stint will result in Tanaka being taken out of the rotation. Sabathia might not be setting the world on fire with a 4.12 ERA, but his veteran presence helps two young starting pitchers. Plus, he is being paid a lot of money. However, there is a top pitching prospect who has been dominate over four starts in Triple-A that is pounding down the door.



Who is Chance Adams?

Chance Adams is a right-handed pitcher within the Yankees’ minor league organization. Currently, he plays for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders (Triple-A). On the MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospect ranking, Adams ranks 97th. Within the organization, Adams is the 7th best prospect.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, Adams has risen quickly through the organization. In his third professional season, he has already reached Triple-A, where he has been dominate. When he was drafted out of Dallas Baptist University, Adams was a reliever who only had starter experience from his sophomore season in junior college. The Yankees decided to test the waters with the idea of Adams starting. So far, it has been a success.

Dominating the Minors

Standing at 6’1 and 210 lbs, the right-hander from Scottsdale, Arizona has not experienced many struggles in his young professional career. Thus far in his minor league career, Adams has a 1.96 ERA in 49 games (34 starts) with 248 strikeouts in 220.2 innings pitched.

2017 has been no different for Adams. He started the season in Double-A Trenton, where he went undefeated in 6 starts. In those 6 starts, Adams posted a 1.03 ERA with a 1.086 WHIP and 8.2 SO/9. His record was 4-0. After being called up to Triple-A, he has been better. Though his ERA is slightly higher (1.57), his SO/9 is at 10.2 and his WHIP is an impressive .783. In his 4 starts, Adams is demonstrating why he should be considered a top prospect.

No Place for Him at the MLB Level Right Now

It is fantastic that Chance Adams is dominating the minors the way he is right now. Only 22 years old, the right-hander looks to be a future strong arm in the rotation. However, that might not be this season. At the moment, the Yankees do not need Adams to be called up. The rotation is set for now. I would not expect Adams to make his MLB debut until September call-ups or next season.

Even if one of the current starters is placed on the DL, the Yankees will probably use Chad Green, Luis Cessa, or Bryan Mitchell to fill in that spot. Unless it is a long DL stint, the Yankees would not want to call up Adams to only send him back down when the injured arm becomes healthy again. It would be counterproductive to Adams’ growth as a pitcher and could cause unneeded drama around the team.

A Solution to a Current Problem…

Chance Adams might become a saving grace for the Yankees. While the rotation has been strong, there is something to be said for the lack of star power in the rotation. Sabathia is past his prime, Tanaka has struggled, Pineda will never be considered a star at the moment, and Severino and Montgomery are too young to know for sure. When names such as Gerrit Cole, Jose Quintana, and Chris Archer are floating around the rumor mill, the Yankees automatically become connected to those pitchers.

With a deep organization filled with great prospects, the Yankees have the ability to pull off any deal of their choosing. However, the success of Adams might save the Yankees from trading away prospects. If Chance Adams can be similar to how Luis Severino has been this season, then the Yankees will not have to look to trade for Cole or Quintana. He becomes the long-term option for the rotation rather than trading Clint Frazier, Jorge Mateo, or Blake Rutherford.

And an Upcoming Problem

Not only do the Yankees need potential star power in the rotation, they will need bodies for next season. With Pineda and Sabathia set to be free agents at the end of the season, the Yankees will be without two pitchers in their rotation. Pineda is essentially a guaranteed departure at the end of the season. If he finishes this season with solid statistics, he will end up being overpaid by another team. Sabathia has a better chance of returning on a cheaper deal to be a veteran presence.

In the event that both Sabathia and Pineda leave, Chance Adams will have to step up and be a force in the rotation. The starting pitching market is looking incredibly thin, with Yu Darvish being the best available free agent starter. While Darvish is a great pitcher, his injury history makes him a risk for any team who signs him. Adams can prevent the Yankees from overpaying an injury prone Darvish, a struggling Jake Arrieta, or a Pineda-type pitcher who demands more than what they are worth.