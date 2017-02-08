Super Bowl LI Reflection: What’s Next For The Falcons?

Losing the Super Bowl is a depressing prospect. Critics everywhere pick apart your performance and endless memes pop up on social media detailing how the game should have played out. The Atlanta Falcons are the latest team to deal with armchair coaches after racing out to a 28-3 lead before ultimately falling to the New England Patriots in overtime.

Atlanta is understandably taking a quick break to decompress, but this will only last a short time. What comes next is a period of draft evaluation and preparation for the 2017 campaign. But is there an area of focus? As the Carolina Panthers know, the losers of the Super Bowl rarely return to the big game the very next year as important players leave via free agency and assistant coaches take different career paths.

The Falcons have a stacked –and fairly young– roster that is very capable of winning a championship, but a few moves need to be made in order to make this happen. I have laid out two paths that the Falcons can pursue in the quest to return to the Super Bowl, starting with sacking the quarterback.

Find More Pass Rush Specialists

If there was a consistent theme during 2016, it was that the Falcons’ struggled at times with rushing the quarterback. Sure, Vic Beasley Jr. led the NFL with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, but he basically disappeared during the playoffs. Future Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney added in three sacks of his own, but he’s currently contemplating retirement. What started out as a strength eventually ended as a liability. Brooks Reed, a free agent signee from the Texans, has been inconsistent at times as a pass rusher, but he’s a solid role player. Courtney Upshaw, who made some big plays this season, is a free agent after signing only a one-year contract with Atlanta. There are some serious questions heading into the offseason, so what should the Falcons do to get back to the promised land?

Luckily, one option is available in Grady Jarrett. The big defensive tackle was fantastic during the Super Bowl, and he could be a bonafide star provided he keeps improving as a player. Plus, he has an age advantage being only 23 years old. Pairing Jarrett with Beasley is a solid start, and another good move would be signing Upshaw once again. Of course, there is still Freeney to replace if he retires. Unfortunately, the draft’s best prospect in Myles Garrett will be long gone once the Falcons pick at 31st overall. Instead, they will probably look toward Solomon Thomas from Stanford or Derek Barnett from Tennessee. Or, the team could look toward Calais Campbell, Jason Pierre-Paul, or Melvin Ingram in free agency.

Explore Offensive Tackle Options

At first, finding a new offensive tackle doesn’t seem to be a pressing issue. However, there are two things to consider. Number one: Jake Matthews hasn’t been amazing during his emergence as a franchise left tackle. He has been penalized multiple times for holding since becoming the starter, including an absolute killer in the Super Bowl. Matthews was also ranked by Pro Football Focus as one of the weaker members of Atlanta’s offensive line.

“Atlanta was likely hoping to see a little more from LT Jake Matthews, who appeared to plateau after his big improvement a year ago, rather than continue that development.”

Number two: Ryan Schraeder, who performed quite well for the Falcons, suffered a torn ligament during the Super Bowl. Technically, the recovery timetable is roughly one month, but Atlanta needs to be prepared for any potential setbacks.

Much like the pass rush situation, the Falcons have two main options: draft or free agency. The free agency tackle situation is a little lean, with Mike Remmers and Ricky Wagner being two of the better available options. The NFL Draft, on the other hand, has quite a few solid options with players like Cam Robinson and Mike McGlinchey. Taking a chance late in the first or second rounds could work out much better than bringing some free agents in.

What’s Next for Atlanta?

Desmond Trufant will return from injured reserve (pectoral surgery) to bolster a young secondary. Jalen Collins, Robert Alford, and Brian Poole are solid enough players, but Trufant is a bonafide Pro Bowl talent.

The most difficult aspect of this Super Bowl defeat is dealing with the loss of phenomenal offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who took a head coaching job in San Francisco. His replacement, Steve Sarkisian, barely has any NFL experience beyond a brief gig coaching quarterbacks for the Oakland Raiders (2004). Most football fans know Sark as Alabama’s most recent offensive coordinator and USC’s former head coach. Despite decent success in his first full season as head coach –9-4 record and a Holiday Bowl victory–, Sark was forced to take an indefinite leave of absence from USC because of his alcoholism and entered a treatment facility.

Now sober, Sark will join head coach Dan Quinn in an effort to keep Matt Ryan playing at an MVP level. Luckily, his two-back system is similar to Shanahan’s and won’t require an entirely different scheme. The main question revolves around his ability to call plays as effectively, but we won’t have an answer until next August.