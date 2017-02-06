Super Bowl LI: View From The Falcons

The top two scoring offenses in the NFL met Sunday in Super Bowl LI for one of the most competitive and most historic games in history. The Falcons jumped out to a 28-3 lead by the third quarter behind some big plays by Matt Ryan, Robert Alford, and Devonta Freeman. From that point on, however, it was all Patriots as Tom Brady led the biggest Super Bowl comeback in history. He also forced the first-ever overtime.

These are the Falcons’ takeaways from a truly historic Super Bowl LI.

Deion Jones Is a Star

The Falcons drafted speedy linebacker Deion Jones in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The rookie from LSU has been nothing short of spectacular for Atlanta this season, intercepting three passes, forcing one fumble, and scoring two touchdowns. Well, the Super Bowl was a continuation of this impressive play. Jones started by dropping LeGarrette Blount short of the first down to force a punt, and he continued by stripping the ball from Blount for a Falcons turnover. Atlanta took the ball and scored a touchdown to take an early lead.

Despite struggles by the entire Falcons defense, Jones played well in the second half. He dropped Dion Lewis behind the line of scrimmage on a second down rushing play, and he perfectly read a screen pass to James White that he disrupted for a loss of three yards. In a losing effort, Jones played his heart out and gave his team glimpses of future greatness.

Devonta Freeman

There isn’t a backfield much better than the one found in Atlanta. Devonta Freeman is a rare combination of speed and power while Tevin Coleman shows off good hands and some crazy quickness. The duo is frighteningly good and have been one of the main reasons for the Falcons’ offensive dominance.

Ironically enough, the Falcons were supposed to struggle rushing against the Patriots’ good defense. This wasn’t the case early as Freeman took his first carry 37 yards to set the Falcons up on the 45-yard line. He started on the eight-yard line, rushed straight up the middle, and eventually dragged three Patriots before going down. Freeman continued to run all over the Patriots defense, topping 71 yards only a few minutes into the second quarter. His touchdown, in particular, was a thing of beauty as he ran right, saw nothing available, and cut back across the field for a five-yard touchdown.

Unfortunately, Freeman’s impressive start to the day was shut down for a time as the Falcons offense didn’t see the field for more than an hour. He actually didn’t get much playing time in the second half at all as Tevin Coleman was on the field more often. Freeman also committed a dreadful mistake as he failed to block Dont’a Hightower on a blitz. The big linebacker came in and knocked the ball away from Matt Ryan for a fumble deep in Atlanta territory.

Freeman partially made up for the mistake with a 39-yard catch-and-run when the Falcons really needed a play. The star running back took his team into Patriots territory and set up an amazing play by Julio Jones.

And speaking of Jones…

Julio Jones is the Best Receiver

The discussion about best wide receiver in the NFL rages on every time Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, and Odell Beckham Jr. are playing. For my money, there isn’t a receiver better than Jones. He saves his biggest games for the most important moments, and proves his greatness at every possible moment. Just look at his two NFC Championship performances against the 49ers and Packers.

The Falcons all-star only had four catches on the day, but almost every one belonged on a highlight reel. The first toe tap on the sidelines was impressive by any stretch of the imagination, but it was nothing compared to his fourth-quarter acrobatic, flying catch. Jones’ legs were just flapping around, but he managed to drop both down in perfect position for a huge catch.

Taylor Gabriel As the X-Factor

Julio Jones was the big story heading into the big game simply because everyone wondered how the Patriots would stop him. The underrated story, however, was Taylor Gabriel’s involvement in the passing attack. The former Browns receiver didn’t have many receptions in 2016, but he totaled almost 600 yards and caught six touchdowns. He was the little engine that provided big plays all year long, and he had the opportunity to be an x-factor against the Patriots.

Gabriel was quiet early on Sunday afternoon, but he had a huge 24-yard catch during the Falcons’ first scoring drive. He followed that up with two key catches in the third quarter, one a 17-yarder, and the other a 35-yarder where he faked out the Malcolm Butler and ran wide open. Gabriel totaled 76 yards on only three catches, showing off his big-play ability. He also drew a pass interference penalty near the goal line to set up first-and-goal. The Falcons scored on the very next play as Matt Ryan hit Tevin Coleman for an easy touchdown.

Gabriel totaled very few snaps during the Super Bowl, but he made the most of his opportunities and caught every pass. The only incompletion in his direction was thrown out of bounds.

Robert Alford Struggled Against Edelman

Obviously, Julian Edelman is a phenomenal wide receiver. He has been Brady’s best option for a few years with big catches and more than a few key plays. Unfortunately for Atlanta, Edelman was lined up against Robert Alford on Sunday. The recipient of a contract extension this season, Alford has been a solid player for Atlanta. The Super Bowl, however, was quite different as Alford couldn’t keep quite keep up with Edelman as he gave up three catches for 49 yards in the first half. He also committed a holding penalty to extend a Patriots drive.

Luckily, Alford mostly made up for his bad coverage with a pick-six that stopped a Patriots drive and put Atlanta up 21-0. He also played much better during the second half and knocked away some passes intended for Edelman. Although he couldn’t stop the craziest catch in Super Bowl history.

Robert Alford is a solid corner, but he simply couldn’t stop a better player.

Badly-Timed Penalties

It’s very difficult to steal Super Bowl victories against Tom Brady. The best quarterback in history has seen every defense and basically has an answer for everything beyond getting hit constantly. The worst thing a team can do is commit penalties and give Brady extra chances, which is exactly what the Falcons did in the second quarter. The Patriots were behind 14-0 and were facing a third down. Brady’s pass fell incomplete and stopped the drive. However, Alford committed a holding penalty to give New England a first down. Three plays later, Brady threw another incompletion on third down, but rookie Brian Poole committed a holding penalty for another first down. Three plays after that, Brady threw yet another incomplete pass on third down, but Poole committed his second holding penalty of the drive and put the Pats in scoring position.

The final penalty by Atlanta was a pass interference that set New England up at the two-yard line in overtime. James White converted the killing score two plays later to give Brady his fifth championship ring.

Pass Rush Against Brady

All season long, Vic Beasley Jr. has been the Falcons best pass rusher, but this wasn’t the case during the Super Bowl. Beasley didn’t quite have an impact, so other players needed to step up. Courtney Upshaw started things off by shoving Shaq Lawson back with so much force that he knocked down Brady for a sack. The wily old veteran Dwight Freeney took his old nemesis down once more, and then Grady Jarrett came seemingly out of nowhere to sack Brady three separate times and tie a Super Bowl record. He almost took Brady down a fourth time, but the Patriots QB released the ball in time.

Jarrett was a wrecking force for Atlanta as they knocked Brady down ten times and sacked him five times, but the pass rush ultimately fell shy of greatness.