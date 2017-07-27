Super Bullpen Or Quality Starter: Which Will The Yankees Choose?

The MLB Trade Deadline is quickly approaching. Between now and Monday at 4 pm, general managers across the league are lining up deals to make their 2017 rosters better (or their 2020 rosters better). The New York Yankees are clearly buyers at the deadline this year. After landing David Robertson, Todd Frazier, and Tommy Kahnle in a deal with the Chicago White Sox, the only question left for Brian Cashman is what to do now. All reports indicate that the Yankees will make one more move before the trade deadline. Before Wednesday, all signs pointed toward Sonny Gray and potentially Yonder Alonso to be the target of the Bronx Bombers. However, a recent development might point the Yankees to acquiring another bullpen piece in order to build a “super bullpen.”

Reported by Anthony French of the Detroit Free Press, the Yankees are interested in acquiring lefty reliever Justin Wilson. Wilson, who has been converted to a closer for the Detroit Tigers after the struggles of Francisco Rodriguez, has a 2.75 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 39.1 innings. The former Yankee has been comfortable in his closer role, converting 12 of his 14 opportunities. With the Robertson, Kahnle, Pat Neshek, and other notable relievers already traded, Justin Wilson becomes the second most attractive bullpen arm available. Behind Brad Hand, Wilson is a left-handed reliever who can certainly help solidify a shaky bullpen or bolster a strong one into a super bullpen.

While the Yankees definitely have the ability to pull off two trades to acquire all of the players mentioned so far, Cashman will not sacrifice the great minor league system for this season. Despite buying into 2017, it is not an “all or nothing” type of season. Even though the Yankees only sit one game out of first place in the AL East (at this moment), this roster is not in its prime yet. Gleyber Torres and Chance Adams have not sniffed the MLB yet and Clint Frazier is a rotation player who might get sent back to Triple-A soon. There will not be any trades that will feature those three players.

With that idea in mind, Brian Cashman has a decision to make. Will it be better for this team to acquire another plus reliever to form a super bullpen or address a need in the rotation? Since the Kansas City Royals made it to the World Series in 2014 with a less than stellar rotation, the idea of forming a dominating bullpen over a strong rotation has appealed to some general managers and baseball analysts. It has clearly made an impact on Cashman, who orchestrated the acquiring of No-Runs DMC (Andrew Miller, Dellin Betances, and Aroldis Chapman) for the 2016 season. Cashman sees the value in having a dominant bullpen, especially in the postseason where games are shorter for starting pitchers.

Do the Yankees Already Have a Super Bullpen?

When hearing about the interest in Justin Wilson, one must ask themselves whether the Yankees are being greedy with their bullpen. Their relievers already rank second in the MLB in SO/9 (10.44) along with the fourth best ERA (3.44). Digging a bit further, the Yankees have five relievers within the top 30 for SO/9 (Betances, Chapman, Robertson, Kahnle, and Chad Green) and two with sub-2 ERAs (Green and Adam Warren). Even with Chapman and Betances struggling, the Yankees arguably have the best and deepest bullpen in baseball.

Adding Justin Wilson would put another top strikeout reliever within the bullpen. Some MLB teams would be lucky to have two plus relievers, but the Yankees have five. Adam Warren, Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances, Tommy Kahnle, and David Robertson are all relievers who can be trusted to pitch in tough situations. Chad Green is having a great season where it seems he could be another plus bullpen piece. That is super bullpen material right there. However, the Yankees lack another lefty ace in the bullpen other than Chapman.

The Rotation Woes

To call the Yankees’ rotation anything but questionable is a bit of a farce. Michael Pineda is out for the season, Masahiro Tanaka is having his worst year of his MLB career, and Jordan Montgomery is a rookie who naturally fluctuates between good and bad outings. Luis Severino has been the ace of the staff, but memories of 2017 make it difficult to stamp him as the future. The truly scary aspect of the rotation is the fact that C.C. Sabathia is the second best pitcher in the rotation. Sabathia, who has a 3.44 ERA in 16 starts, has not had a sub-4 ERA since 2012. Also, he had a DL stint this season.

Addressing the rotation seems to be the obvious route to take for the Yankees. With a paper thin rotation that seems to be held together by duct tape, going after Sonny Gray, Yu Darvish, or Lance Lynn surely has to be the priority. If there are five strong relievers in the bullpen already (who can get both sides of the plate out), why bother with Wilson?

Yankees are Front-Runners for Sonny Gray

Most of the reports about Sonny Gray point to the fact that the Yankees have made the best offer to the Oakland A’s. Before Gray’s start on Tuesday, it was questioned whether he would make his start at all. All eyes were on Gray when he strolled out of the dugout to make his warmups for the game. There was a feeling that was similar to the night when the Yankees acquired Frazier, Robertson, and Kahnle. However, an agreement was not reached and Gray went ahead with another strong outing where he went 6 innings without giving up an earned run (4 unearned).

While it appears Darvish and Justin Verlander are available, the Yankees are keeping a close eye on Gray. Though Verlander and Darvish have the pedigree, both have issues the Yankees might not want to take on. Verlander is owed $28 million over the next two seasons (plus a $22 million vesting option). Meanwhile, Darvish has been injury prone in his MLB career. For a rental pitcher, it could be devastating to give up a top prospect for a pitcher who can be injured during the two month period that the Yankees have him.

Odds Not in Favor of Justin Wilson

The idea of adding a great left-handed reliever (especially one who has pitched in pinstripes before) seems to be more fantasy than reality. My initial reaction to this news was that Wilson might be cheap enough to be worth while. However, Anthony French believes that the Tigers are asking for a deal similar to Chapman’s from last season. Unlike Chapman, Wilson is team controlled through the 2019 season. That would be the main reason for the high asking price by the Tigers.

If Brian Cashman is going to stay true to being a “careful buyer,” Wilson will be too expensive. Now, if the Yankees were struggling in the bullpen and had not acquired two great arms, then there would be a better chance of a deal. However, spending a top prospect plus a bundle of other good ones is too much to bolster an already great bullpen.

Strong Starting Pitching is Required

The Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians have seemingly corrupted the minds of certain baseball analysts. Yes, having a strong or super bullpen can be helpful in the postseason. However, teams often need at least two great starters to win a World Series. Last year, the Chicago Cubs had three (Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, and Jake Arrieta), which helped lift them above the Indians. Other than the Royals, there have been strong rotations winning the World Series in recent times. Other than Kansas City, every World Series winning team since 2010 has had at least three starters with season ERAs below 4. A super bullpen is nice, but a solid rotation is important too.