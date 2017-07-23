Super Rugby Quarterfinal Wrap Up

The Super Rugby quarterfinal matches are in the books. Many of the matchups seemed very uneven heading into the quarterfinals. The matches, though, were highly entertaining, from the tension driven nail biters between the Stormers vs Chiefs and Lions vs Sharks, or the Crusaders domination of the Highlanders. All Three New Zealand sides emerged from the weekend victorious, although not unscathed. The Hurricanes were dominated early by the Brumbies, and the Chiefs went to the final moments of the match to finalize their position in the semifinals.

Brumbies showed strongest performance, but to no avail

Much has been said about the decline of Australian Rugby over the past 12 months. It is a very difficult time for Australian rugby and no one was expecting a good performance by the Brumbies. The Hurricanes seemed an insurmountable opponent for the Brumbies, who were only 6-9 during the regular season. They were out to prove everyone wrong.

The Brumbies attacked strong and hard in the opening minutes with a try by James Dargaville. Although the Hurricanes would answer only four minutes later, the attacking strength of the Brumbies had the Hurricanes on their heels. By the end of the first half, the Brumbies would have a one point lead over the Hurricanes, with two tries and two penalties.

The speed and pace of the Hurricanes would prove too much for the Brumbies, though. The Brumbies still played well, but without the attack of the first half. The Hurricanes came alive and scored 20 points in the second half, with two converted tries and two penalties.

The story of the match is not the Hurricanes’ win. It was the return to the pitch of Christian Leali’fano. The rugby world was stunned last offseason by the announcement that Christian Leali’fano had been diagnosed with Leukemia. He made promises that he would not be beaten, and would return to the pitch. Leali’fano came on as a replacement for try scorer James Dargaville after halftime. It is truly a moment to be treasured and remembered.

Brumbies-16

Hurricanes-35

Crusaders show a slow domination over the Highlanders

The Crusaders continue to show week in and week out that they are a force to be reckoned with. The Crusaders managed to stop the Highlanders from scoring so much as a point. The Crusaders absolutely dominated the pitch in possession and territory. The domination continued in the lineout. The Crusaders have the best lineout in Super Rugby and it was proven again winning 15 of their 16 lineouts and keeping the Highlanders to winning only two-thirds of theirs.

The Highlanders just seemed to be unable to make the progress necessary to keep the match competitive. By the time the Crusaders slowed down, the Highlanders already had been worn out by the number of tackles they had been required to make. In the first half, the Crusaders had 72% of the possession, forcing the Highlanders to clear over 100 tackles just to keep the match within reach.

After the slow freight train approach the Crusaders brought to the pitch on Saturday, there is no way they will not be in the finals.

Crusaders-17

Highlanders-0

Ruan Combrink saves the Lions from upset

The Sharks fought hard against the Lions in their rematch of last week’s fixture. The Sharks came out and hit the Lions in the mouth even harder than the Brumbies did to the Hurricanes. The Lions were the first to score from Elton Jantjies, who had a difficult day missing four of his five kicks. Curwin Bosch for the Sharks did not have the same problem. Shortly after the Jantjies’ penalty, on a Sharks intercept, Kobus van Wyk got into the corner for a try. Bosch’s only miss of the day would come on the conversion. Bosch would go three for four on the day, plus one drop goal.

The Lions would roar back into the second half. Their return was helped along greatly by a yellow card against Stephan Lewies for repeated penalty infringements. Two of the Lions’ second half tries would come during the yellow card period. The Lions would score another try before the yellow card of their own would come back to bite them. Franco Mostert was sent off for ten minutes, allowing Daniel Du Preez to get a try following the penalty, putting the Sharks back in front by one.

Then the moment that will be remembered by Lions fans for a long time to come. Shortly after missing an easier penalty, Ruan Combrink was given a second opportunity to give the Lions the lead once again. From 58m out, Combrink set up his kick and to the roar of the entire stadium in Johannesburg, the kick was successful, giving the Lions the win.

Lions-23

Sharks-21

Stormers fight until the bitter end against the Chiefs

The weekend was capped with another great and close match in South Africa. Although the Chiefs would maintain the lead for a majority of the match, the Stormers would never allow them to put the match out of reach. Damian McKenzie was absolutely phenomenal, slotting four of five kicks, and 40 metres made. The Stormers’ great performance was by their forward pack. Siya Kolisi was responsible for the Stormers’ only try of the day, and Pieter Steph du Toit led the team defensively with 14 tackles. SP Marais had a difficult day kicking, missing two of his four attempts, but made up for that by running for 73 metres.

The match was tense as the time ticked down, The Stormers fought valiantly to try to take the lead, but ultimately they would be unsuccessful.

Stormers-11

Chiefs-17

Looking forward to what will be a great semifinal

This weekend was a great weekend for Super Rugby, but next weekend will be even better. The Lions will have their first encounter of the season with a New Zealand team, as the Hurricanes travel to South Africa. The Crusaders will also march on through another New Zealand opponent as they take on the Chiefs. It is sure to be an amazing weekend full of great rugby.