T.J. Watt Leaves Wisconsin Badgers For The NFL draft
- Updated: January 5, 2017
It was only a matter of time before college football players decided to forgo their final seasons for the NFL draft. One of the biggest names in the Big Ten called it a career with the Wisconsin Badgers. Linebacker T.J. Watt announced his intention to declare for the NFL Draft after a stellar season.
Once A Badger, Always A Badger. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/YbKjJoHfWM
— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) January 3, 2017
Watt accounted for 63 tackles and 11.5 sacks during his junior season. He recorded a season-high 11 tackles in the loss to Michigan Wolverines. Watt also tallied a career-high 2.5 sacks in the victory over the Michigan State Spartans. He even scored a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Watt, the younger brother of the famous J.J. Watt, has the ability sack the quarterback with great efficiency. This ability will be lauded over by scouts as the NFL Draft nears. However, Watt does not have a lot of experience playing football.
Watt had two more years of eligibility for the Badgers. Last season, he recorded seven tackles for the Badgers’ defense.
Overall, the Badgers gave up 15.6 points per game. They finished the season with an 11-3 record.
Watt is projected to go in the first two rounds, according to profootballrumors.com. He must perform well during the NFL Combine. Due to Watt’s ability on the field, the on-field draft process should not be a problem.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
