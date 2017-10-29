Taking Stock Of The Raptors Through Two Weeks

The Toronto Raptors are 3-2 to start the season, with several interesting developments already. They lost a close one to the Golden State Warriors, then handily beat some inferior teams, and the young guys look great. Early on, the new style of shooting more threes is somewhat working for them, albeit with room for improvement. DeMar DeRozan is back to his 1990s-ish ways, shooting midrange jumpers and getting to the free throw line at will.

With games coming up against Eastern Conference rivals like Boston and Washington, plus a game in Houston on the horizon, the Raptors have some things to shore up if they want to remain among the elite in the East. The offense and defense have been 6th and 5th respectively, and the pace has been good as well.

Here are some the standout storylines so far:

Young Guys

The young players on the roster were thrust into action early and often this season. OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, and others, have played big minutes, and meaningful ones at that. Against the Warriors, Poeltl and Siakam made all the difference in the second half, and brought the Raps back into the game. Poeltl had 12 points and 14 rebounds, with several sequences like this one:

That kind of second effort is something the Raps have lacked in the past, and the ability to finish around the rim is just gravy. Siakam had a big game as well, and those guys will continue to be huge for them all year. The Raps have relied on their bench to make them elite in the regular season for years, and this year looks to be no different. The player development staff in Toronto needs some credit for these guys playing the way they have.

Lowry Struggling

Kyle Lowry has started the season surprisingly slow, and it doesn’t look like it matters too much. Yet, the Raps can’t be an elite team without their star point guard, and he needs to start picking up that 35.5% field goal shooting. As well as DeMar has played the last couple years, it’s Lowry that makes this team go. Last year the Raptors were 8.6 points better per 100 possessions with Kyle on the floor as opposed to off.

In a league that is so dominated by guards these days, Lowry is going to have to step it up. Delon Wright has held down the fort as a backup, and is definitely exceeding expectations. But Lowry is the catalyst for the team’s best lineups, ones that can shoot (and actually hit) a ton of threes, defend at a high level, and swing the ball around looking for good shots. As everyone can imagine, when DeRozan is the lead ball handler, the ball doesn’t move quite as much.

The Raps are looking for Kyle to get back into his (regular season) form, as they get into a groove here in the coming weeks. With Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Washington as worthy adversaries, they’re going to need some big games from Lowry, and he has yet to deliver.

The new style is working.. sort of

Toronto made a big deal about how they were going to shoot more threes this year, in an effort to make their offense more modern. The best offenses in the league lately have been teams that move the ball around and shoot plenty of long-range bombs. Jonas Valanciunas being injured definitely helps this idea, and the Lithuanian big man is still day to day.

The only issue with this strategy is that the threes need to go in for it to work. Sounds pretty basic, but the Raptors have succeeded this season somehow while shooting 29.5% from downtown. They’re attempting the 9th most three-pointers in the league, but shooting them at the 28th best clip.

The Raptors are going to keep slinging them, because really, the season is going to be judged on what happens in the playoffs. Teams have figured out what the Raps were trying to do in the playoffs, and have stopped them time and again. The reliance on free throws was also a problem in the past, and hopefully this offense will be more sophisticated come the postseason.

Before the year I thought perhaps the team could challenge for that number one seed in the East, and that hasn’t changed. They need to have health luck, as Boston could tell you, and they need to be consistent on the defensive end, something they have struggled with in past seasons. If they can put those things together, and Lowry awakens from his hibernation, they should be among the top half the East playoff bracket.