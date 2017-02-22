- Should The Bulls Trade Jimmy Butler? (Vol 2)
TE Devin Asiasi Leaves Michigan Wolverines After Recording Two Catches
- Updated: February 22, 2017
When the Michigan Wolverines earned the commitment from 4-star tight end Devin Asiasi in 2016, the future seemed neon bright. After circulating rumors of Asiasi’s transfer, coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed the decision Tuesday night.
Harbaugh also stated Asiasi will depart the program in good standing. Therefore, he will be able to choose any school he desires.
“He’s doing great in school, he’s doing great in football,” Harbaugh said. “We wish him well.”
As a result, the Wolverines won’t have one of the best tight ends in the country. During his freshman season, Asiasi only caught two passes for 18 yards and one touchdown while playing in 13 games. Due to the loss of Jake Butt, Asiasi seemed ready for an increased role on the talented Wolverines roster.
Last season, the Wolverines had 12 tight ends on the roster. Ten of the tight ends were set to return for the 2017 season. Therefore, the Wolverines should have plenty of options without Asiasi. At 6-foot-3, 287 pounds, Asiasi was the shortest and heaviest tight end on the Wolverines. He may have been the most gifted also.
Instead, they will be led by senior Ian Bunting. Last season, he recorded five receptions for 46 yards. Tyrone Wheatley Jr. should also have a great season with the Wolverines. The young tight end comes into the new season with three career catches and one touchdown. He’s the son of former Michigan Wolverines great Tyrone Wheatley and might have the same type of impact on the offensive side of the ball.
So far, the front-runners for Asiasi are the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans. Since he wants to transfer close to home, those two programs seem like logical choices. He also received offers from schools representing every conference. Some of Asiasi’s best offers came from Alabama and Tennessee in the SEC. Asiasi also received numerous offers from Pac-12 schools, including Oregon, Washington, Arizona, and Arizona State.
