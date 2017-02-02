- Teams Announced For First Round Of Six Nations
- The X-Factor To The Falcons’ Super Bowl Chances
- Urban Meyer And Ohio State Reloads In 2017 Recruiting Class
- Weight Of The World Now On Carlos Rodon’s Shoulders To Be More Consistent: How He Plans To Adjust To New Role
- Big Ten Title Race: Who’s Still Alive?
- Notre Dame: Life Is Tough On The Road
- A Year After Being One Of White Sox’s Top Prospects, Tim Anderson Finds Himself A Main Component Of Rebuild
- Several Immature Kids Get Together To Play Basketball; Become The Chicago Bulls
- Michigan State Is In Tourney Trouble
- Notre Dame: What Happened Against Virginia
Teams Announced For First Round Of Six Nations
-
- Updated: February 2, 2017
With the first round of the Six Nations kicking of on Saturday afternoon, all teams have now announced their game-day squads. This year will be the first to use the bonus point system on a trial basis to be reviewed after the tournament.
The first game to get underway will be Scotland vs Ireland in Murrayfield at 14:25 GMT on Saturday. Both sides will be looking to build on their success from the Autumn Internationals.
Scotland
15. Stuart Hogg
14. Sean Maitland
13. Huw Jones
12. Alex Dunbar
11. Tommy Seymour
10. Finn Russell
9. Greig Laidlaw (c)
1. Allan Dell
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Richie Gray
5. Jonny Gray
6. Ryan Wilson
7. Hamish Watson
8. Josh Strauss
Subs: 16. Ross Ford, 17. Gordon Reid, 18. Simon Berghan, 19. Tim Swinson, 20. John Barclay, 21. Ali Price,22. Duncan Weir, 23. Mark Bennett.
Ireland
15 Rob Kearney
14 Keith Earls
13 Garry Ringrose
12 Robbie Henshaw
11 Simon Zebo
10 Paddy Jackson
9 Conor Murray
1 Jack McGrath
2 Rory Best (c)
3 Tadhg Furlong
4 Iain Henderson
5 Devin Toner
6 CJ Stander
7 Sean O’Brien
8 Jamie Heaslip
Subs: 16. Niall Scannell, 17. Cian Healy, 18. John Ryan, 19. Ultan Dillane, 20. Josh van der Flier, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Ian Keatley, 23. Tommy Bowe.
The next face-off is between England and France at 16:50 GMT on Saturday in Twickenham, as the current champions mount their campaign for a second grand slam in a row.
England
15. Mike Brown
14. Jonny May
13. Jonathan Joseph
12. Owen Farrell
11. Elliot Daly
10. George Ford
9. Ben Youngs
1. Joe Marler
2. Dylan Hartley (c)
3. Dan Cole
4. Joe Launchbury
5. Courtney Lawes
6. Maro Itoje
7. Tom Wood
8. Nathan Hughes
Subs: 16. Jamie George, 17. Matt Mullan, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Teimana Harrison, 20. James Haskell, 21. Danny Care, 22. Ben Te’o, 23. Jack Nowell.
France
15. Scott Spedding
14. Noa Nakaitaci
13. Remi Lamerat
12. Gael Fickou
11. Virimi Vakatawa
10. Camille Lopez
9. Baptiste Serin
1. Cyril Baille
2. Guilhem Guirado (c)
3. Uini Atonio
4. Sebastien Vahaamahina
5. Yoann Maestri
6. Damien Chouly
7. Kevin Gourdon
8. Louis Picamoles
Subs: 16. Clement Maynadier, 17. Rabah Slimani, 18. Xavier Chiocci, 19. Arthur Iturria, 20. Loann Goujon, 21. Maxime Machenaud, 22. Jean Marc Doussain, 23. Yoann Huget.
This weekend’s final matchup will take place on Sunday between Italy and Wales in Rome at 14:00 GMT. Italy will look to turn their fortunes with new head coach Conor O’Shea while Wales will look to improve their form after a lackluster 12 months.
Italy
Subs: 16. Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17. Sami Panico, 18. Pietro Ceccarelli, 19. Joshua Furno, 20. Francesco Minto, 21. Giorgio Bronzini, 22. Tommaso Allan, 23. Michele Campagnaro.
Kealan Grehan
Latest posts by Kealan Grehan (see all)
- Teams Announced For First Round Of Six Nations - February 2, 2017
- Ulster Sign John Cooney From Connacht - January 16, 2017
- Six Nations Announce Bonus Point Trial In 2017 - November 30, 2016