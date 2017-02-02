Teams Announced For First Round Of Six Nations

With the first round of the Six Nations kicking of on Saturday afternoon, all teams have now announced their game-day squads. This year will be the first to use the bonus point system on a trial basis to be reviewed after the tournament.

The first game to get underway will be Scotland vs Ireland in Murrayfield at 14:25 GMT on Saturday. Both sides will be looking to build on their success from the Autumn Internationals.

Scotland

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Sean Maitland

13. Huw Jones

12. Alex Dunbar

11. Tommy Seymour

10. Finn Russell

9. Greig Laidlaw (c)

1. Allan Dell

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Richie Gray

5. Jonny Gray

6. Ryan Wilson

7. Hamish Watson

8. Josh Strauss

Subs: 16. Ross Ford, 17. Gordon Reid, 18. Simon Berghan, 19. Tim Swinson, 20. John Barclay, 21. Ali Price,22. Duncan Weir, 23. Mark Bennett.

Ireland

15 Rob Kearney 14 Keith Earls 13 Garry Ringrose 12 Robbie Henshaw 11 Simon Zebo 10 Paddy Jackson 9 Conor Murray 1 Jack McGrath 2 Rory Best (c) 3 Tadhg Furlong 4 Iain Henderson 5 Devin Toner 6 CJ Stander 7 Sean O’Brien 8 Jamie Heaslip Subs: 16. Niall Scannell, 17. Cian Healy, 18. John Ryan, 19. Ultan Dillane, 20. Josh van der Flier, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Ian Keatley, 23. Tommy Bowe.

The next face-off is between England and France at 16:50 GMT on Saturday in Twickenham, as the current champions mount their campaign for a second grand slam in a row.

England

15. Mike Brown

14. Jonny May

13. Jonathan Joseph

12. Owen Farrell

11. Elliot Daly

10. George Ford

9. Ben Youngs

1. Joe Marler

2. Dylan Hartley (c)

3. Dan Cole

4. Joe Launchbury

5. Courtney Lawes

6. Maro Itoje

7. Tom Wood

8. Nathan Hughes

Subs: 16. Jamie George, 17. Matt Mullan, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Teimana Harrison, 20. James Haskell, 21. Danny Care, 22. Ben Te’o, 23. Jack Nowell.

France

15. Scott Spedding

14. Noa Nakaitaci

13. Remi Lamerat

12. Gael Fickou

11. Virimi Vakatawa

10. Camille Lopez

9. Baptiste Serin

1. Cyril Baille

2. Guilhem Guirado (c)

3. Uini Atonio

4. Sebastien Vahaamahina

5. Yoann Maestri

6. Damien Chouly

7. Kevin Gourdon

8. Louis Picamoles

Subs: 16. Clement Maynadier, 17. Rabah Slimani, 18. Xavier Chiocci, 19. Arthur Iturria, 20. Loann Goujon, 21. Maxime Machenaud, 22. Jean Marc Doussain, 23. Yoann Huget.

This weekend’s final matchup will take place on Sunday between Italy and Wales in Rome at 14:00 GMT. Italy will look to turn their fortunes with new head coach Conor O’Shea while Wales will look to improve their form after a lackluster 12 months.

Italy

15. Edoardo Padovani

14. Giulio Bisegni

13. Tommaso Benvenuti

12. Luke McLean

11. Giovanbattista Venditti

10. Carlo Canna

9. Edoardo Gori

1. Andrea Lovotti

2. Ornel Gega

3. Lorenzo Cittadini

4. Marco Fuser

5. George Biagi

6. Abraham Steyn

7. Maxime Mata Mbanda’

8. Sergio Parisse (c)

Subs: 16. Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17. Sami Panico, 18. Pietro Ceccarelli, 19. Joshua Furno, 20. Francesco Minto, 21. Giorgio Bronzini, 22. Tommaso Allan, 23. Michele Campagnaro.

Wales

15. Leigh Halfpenny

14. George North

13. Jonathan Davies

12. Scott Williams

11. Liam Williams

10. Dan Biggar

9. Rhys Webb

1. Nicky Smith

2. Ken Owens

3. Samson Lee

4. Jake Ball

5. Alun Wyn Jones (c)

6. Sam Warburton

7. Justin Tipuric

8. Ross Moriarty

Subs: 16. Scott Baldwin, 17. Rob Evans, 18. Tomas Francis, 19. Cory Hill, 20. James King, 21. Gareth Davies, 22. Sam Davies, 23. Jamie Roberts.