Texans Add Oregon State Corner Treston Decoud In Fifth Round
- Updated: April 29, 2017
Sitting at 169th overall, the Texans use their fifth-round draft pick on Treston Decoud, a talented corner from Oregon State.
Last free agency period, the Texans lost both starting corner AJ Bouye and starting safety Quintin Demps. Both are major losses, considering that Houston has multiple defensive backs on the mend. In order to fix these holes, Rick Smith took a chance on Treston Decoud.
A two-year starter in Corvallis, Oregon, Decoud was both a lockdown corner and a veteran leader in the Beavers’ lockerroom. He consistently disrupted plays down the field and shut down notable receivers like Cal’s Chad Hansen. His tape last season showed a fierce competitor, especially against the rival Ducks, and his nine pass breakups tied for second in the PAC-12. (He’s also a pretty fun player to interview.)
Despite playing corner in college, it’s actually more likely that Decoud will make the switch to safety as a pro. His hips in the backpedal are tighter than most coaches would prefer, and he’s better suited for running downhill against players instead of turning and running with them. He won’t be a starter early in his career, but Decoud will use his exceptional tackling and solid coverage skills to help out on special teams and as a rotational player.
Without a sixth-round pick, the Texans will now sit and wait a while before adding the final player.
