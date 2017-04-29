Texans Add Running Back D’Onta Foreman

The Texans have a new backup behind Lamar Miller.

Linebacker Brian Cushing walked up to the podium late Friday night, looking suave, to announce a pick as a part of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award contingent. It was expected that he would say the name of a safety, a cornerback, or an offensive lineman, but the words that came out of Cushing’s mouth were slightly surprising but very exciting at the same time. The Texans had officially selected running back D’Onta Foreman from Texas.

A tough running back, Foreman rushed for more than 2,000 yards during his junior season despite having an undiagnosed stress fracture in his left foot. This injury took away Foreman’s time at the NFL Scouting Combine and forced him to rest his NFL future solely on the Texas pro day. The move ultimately worked out as the talented runner secured an NFL career with the Texans.

Unfortunately, the stress fracture wasn’t the only heartache that Foreman experienced during his time in Texas. The former Longhorn revealed only days ago that his infant son passed away last November after being born prematurely and spending 50 days in intensive care. The devastating loss came the same weekend that Texans defeated Texas Tech 45-37.

Foreman played through physical and mental pain all last season, but brighter days are ahead. Not only is his foot fully healed, but Foreman now has a future in the NFL. The best news is that he and his girlfriend are expecting a child that is due to be born Week 2 of the 2017 season. Things are truly looking up.

Houston is finished with picks for the day, but the team will be back Saturday morning to find some more players.