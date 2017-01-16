Texans And OC George Godsey Mutually Part Ways

Another sacrificial lamb has been laid to rest at Brock Osweiler’s feet. Monday the team announced the parting of OC George Godsey.

Saturday night, the Texans were eliminated from the layoffs behind yet another disappointing showing from the offense. Despite claims of growth from his coaches, Osweiler was just as inconsistent and off-target in this loss as he had been all season. This offensive unit is one that scored the fewest touchdowns (25) by a playoff team in a non-strike season.

The Texans announced the move on Monday with an accompanying statement from Bill O’Brien.

“I’m grateful for the tireless work ethic and contributions George has made to our team over the last three years,” O’Brien said in his statement about Godsey. “I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Parting ways with Godsey is more of a random move considering that he hasn’t called plays since Week 4. No, he is actually more of a figurehead to appease the fans and critics. However, this parting of ways does follow a disturbing trend set forth by Jay Cutler. The Bears quarterback has long been known as a “coach killer” after his play resulted in the firing of Mike Shanahan, Lovie Smith, and Marc Trestman. Godsey was the first coach to go, and O’Brien could be next depending on how the offense performs in 2017. Will Osweiler’s play negatively impact the careers of his coaches? Only time will tell.

O’Brien and the Texans will continue to evaluate the personnel in an effort to fix the offense.