Texans Beat Bengals, Clinch AFC South

The Houston Texans are officially heading back to the playoffs for the second time in the Bill O’Brien era, and it couldn’t have come under weirder circumstances.

Former Houston kicker Randy Bullock lined up with five seconds left in the game. The Bengals were trailing by two points after Nick Novak had an extra point attempt blocked. A successful field goal would drop the Texans back into a tie with Tennessee. It would also serve as sweet revenge against the coach that cut Bullock for missing too many kicks.

And of course, he missed it. The final was 12-10.

This miss by Bullock capped off a strange game in which the Texans missed star running back Lamar Miller, Tom Savage only had two completions heading into halftime, and sacks disrupted both offenses. This was a true defensive battle, but Houston came out on top (barely).

Of course, Bill O’Brien doesn’t care. During his postgame presser, O’Brien cut off Brian Smith of the Houston Chronicle in the middle of a question to point out that the ugliness of a game.

“It doesn’t matter what it looked like. Back in the playoffs. Looking forward to the playoffs.”

The Bengals have to feel sick. Houston has officially clinched playoff berths in two different seasons (2011, 2016) by beating Marvin Lewis’ team –with a backup no less. There is something about the team in orange and black that must inspire the Texans to play better.

How have the Texans managed to clinch the AFC South? Obviously, beating every team in the division so far has helped immensely, but this playoff berth is still a little surprising. The offense has been so dysfunctional this year that victories have been hard to come by, and Brock Osweiler has been sent back to the bench. Tom Savage still hasn’t thrown his first touchdown, but he has also avoided turnovers. Lamar Miller has missed an important game, but Alfred Blue still remains one of the better backups in the league. Somehow, this team keeps eking out victories, ugly as they may be.

Maybe O’Brien is right. It doesn’t matter.