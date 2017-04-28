One day after drafting a quarterback of the future, Houston has tackled the depth on defense, both literally and figuratively.

Sitting at 57th overall, the Houston Texans waited quite some time on Friday before finally making a pick in the second round. Given the lack of depth after free agency, Houston had many holes to fill, but one stood out for Rick Smith. And he used the pick on Zach Cunningham, the rangy linebacker from Vanderbilt.

Cunningham spent three years wrecking havoc around the SEC, totaling 256 tackles, including 36 for loss. More importantly, Cunningham forced six fumbles and recovered seven. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein pointed out that the big linebacker has a nose for the ball and can contribute in many different ways.

“Has the athleticism and awareness to handle man coverage responsibilities against running backs and tight ends. Quick to trigger on throws from zone and limit yards after catch.”

While offensive line still remains an issue, it was vitally important for Houston to address the linebacker corps. Benardrick McKinney is a tackling machine, Whitney Mercilus is a stellar pass rusher, but Brian Cushing is entering his ninth season in the league. Plus, Houston also lost a solid role player in John Simon to the rival Colts. Cunningham should step into that Simon role early while learning the defensive scheme from one of the best defensive coaches in Mike Vrabel.

The Texans have one more draft pick on Friday night, sitting at 89th overall. Will they address the offensive line or search for a safety?