Texans Defeat Oakland, Advance To Divisional Round

For the second straight year, Bill O’Brien’s 9-7 Texans hosted a playoff game. However, this battle against the Raiders and third string QB Connor Cook was a vastly different experience simply because Houston actually scored points. Tom Savage was out with a concussion, so benched starter Brock Osweiler was behind center once again. The offense struggled early and often, but a dominant defensive performance led Houston to a 27-14 victory.

Here are the takeaways from a game in which Quintin Demps and Kareem Jackson both spent time on the sidelines with injuries while the offense showed a few signs of life.

Clowney’s Comin’

Jadeveon Clowney was an obvious X-factor heading into Saturday’s playoff game, and he definitely made an impact early. On the first drive alone, Clowney batted a Connor Cook pass that could have been intercepted in the end zone if he had gotten his head around in time. The play still set the Raiders up inside their own 10-yard line facing a third-and-eight. The Texans forced a punt on the very next play.

On the ensuing drive, Cook dropped back to pass, once again inside his own 20. Clowney batted the ball up in the air again, bounced it around multiple times, and made the interception. Backup tackle Menelick Watson also committed a personal foul penalty to help set up the Texans offense on the four-yard line. Lamar Miller converted with a touchdown on the next play moving the lead to 10-0. Brock Osweiler and the offense hadn’t been moving the ball all too well at that point, but Clowney put them in prime position for a score.

The Pro Bowl defensive end should have had a big sack with 1:20 remaining in the first half, but Cook threw the pass into the dirt right before Clowney got there. No matter, because Clowney blew up a run on the very next play and knocked Latavius Murray into the waiting arms of Antonio Smith for a six-yard loss. Actually, Cook robbed Clowney of three different sacks as he constantly threw passes into the dirt right before getting hit.

Despite missing out on some key sacks, Clowney still finished with one tackle and one interception with countless quarterback hurries.

Texans Defense

Much like the game in Mexico City, Houston’s defense was phenomenal early against the Raiders. DJ Reader and Whitney Mercilus (2x) both notched sacks, and Clowney had an interception to set up a touchdown. The Raiders only had 79 total yards midway through the third quarter, and this was with Quintin Demps nursing a hamstring injury on the sideline. Connor Cook was unable to find a rhythm until late in the third quarter, when he started picking on Johnathan Joseph. Utilizing mainly Andre Holmes, Cook led a touchdown drive with multiple completions against Joseph, including a touchdown pass to Holmes. However, this confidence didn’t last for long as Cook forced some passes, including an overthrow that was intercepted by Corey Moore. The final pass of the game was a badly thrown interception by AJ Bouye to seal the victory.

Interceptions and sacks played a huge role against the Raiders, but the biggest stat was third down percentage. Houston was phenomenal on third down and forced 10 punts on Saturday for a franchise postseason record. Oakland started 0-11 on third down before finally converting two on a scoring drive late in the game. However, those would be the only conversions, as Oakland finished 2-16 on the most important down.

Osweiler’s Offense

Obviously, the onus was on Brock Osweiler to have a great game at home against a familiar foe, but once again he failed to impress, at least during the first quarter. Osweiler was inaccurate on some early throws to Lamar Miller and Ryan Griffin, and he also fumbled a snap on first down to push his offense backward. The offense was pretty out of sync until they employed a no-huddle attack right before halftime.

This is purely speculation, but it sure seemed that O’Brien didn’t trust Osweiler on a few key plays. He opted to throw a bubble screen to Will Fuller on third-and-eight instead of having Osweiler stretch the field. Late in the first half, the Texans faced a third-and-four at the Raiders 48 with almost four minutes remaining. Instead of throwing a short pass, O’Brien called a run up the middle with Jonathan Grimes, who only gained two yards. The Texans punted instead of trying to capitalize on good field position.

Strangely, though, O’Brien had Osweiler throw it deep during the two-minute drill. The embattled quarterback started with a 19-yard completion to Will Fuller and followed it up with a 38-yard completion to Hopkins down the sideline. The bizarre part is that the pass was actually on target. Weird, right? Osweiler capped the drive off with a two-yard touchdown on a slant to Hopkins. To be perfectly honest, Osweiler actually looked really good running the no-huddle. But this didn’t last very long.

The Texans came out of halftime with a 20-7 lead, so O’Brien went back to a conservative clock management offense. Unfortunately, this change brought back the bad Osweiler, who immediately missed on his ensuing pass attempts and threw a deep bomb to Fuller that was too far out of bounds. The second half was pretty bad for Osweiler as he looked lost on multiple plays and struggled with accuracy. He even had yet another batted pass, something that should be impossible for a 6-foot-8 quarterback. Although, there was a no-huddle drive in the second half where Osweiler looked pretty good and finished with a touchdown run.

Osweiler finished the victory 14-25 for 168 yards with two total touchdowns. True to fashion, however, he only had seven more passing yards than Connor Cook, who went 18-45 for 161 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Texans now head to either Kansas City or Foxborough for the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Bill O’Brien already confirmed that Osweiler will be back under center based on this performance.

Lamar Miller Was Solid as Ever

Lamar Miller had a very solid game in his return to action in two games, going over 70 yards and scoring the game’s opening touchdown. He was productive on the ground as he constantly put Houston in favorable down and distance situations with three and four-yard runs on first down. Miller was even integral on a scoring drive that started at Houston’s own five-yard line.

He started with a six-yard run to Houston’s 23 on a first down and immediately followed it up with a 19-yard run to the 48. His strong running set up the play action and made it easier for Osweiler to complete a couple big passes to set up a field goal.

Miller may have finished 10th in yardage this season, but he was still a great offseason signing. Hampered by a bad offense, the former Dolphins back played some huge games this year and led his team to victories in both games against the Colts. He should get better stats next year if the quarterback play improves.

Texans Special Teams

The Texans have one of the worst special teams units in the league, ranked 32nd by Football Outsiders. Houston has constantly struggled with giving up big plays, and Saturday was no different. Shane Lechler’s first punt was returned 37 yards by rookie running back Jalen Richard and would have gone further if Lechler hadn’t shoved him out of bounds. Richard later muffed a kick return in the second quarter that could have been a big turnover, but Taiwan Jones picked up the ball and ran untouched to the 27-yard line. The return wasn’t necessarily huge, but Houston had the opportunity to tackle him inside the 10-yard line and pin the Raiders deep.

The third quarter was equally rough on the Texans special teams as Whitney Mercilus ran into punter Marquette King and negated a Tyler Ervin punt return touchdown. On the very next play, Ervin muffed the punt and almost gave the ball back to the Raiders. Luckily, Eddie Pleasant made a one-handed grab and kept the ball in his team’s hands.

The one bright spot on the Texans special teams was Don Jones, who had a couple of big stops on Richard to pin the Raiders deep.

Play of the Game

There were many phenomenal plays by both the offense and defense during Saturday’s game, but none were more fascinating than Clowney’s interception. Just the simple fact that he blocked the pass with his off hand and somehow managed to tip it multiple times to himself and make the catch was impressive. And that all happened with a Raider yanking on his ankle. Clowney is ridiculous in primetime, and he even won Gruden’s Grinder based mostly on that play.

Underrated Play of the Game

Like Clowney, linebacker Whitney Mercilus enjoyed some big moments. He notched two sacks on Connor Cook to set third-and-longs and had multiple stops in the run game. But his biggest play actually set up Clowney’s game-changing interception. Cook handed the ball off to Jalen Richard on second-and-nine, who ran for the left end. Mercilus came flying from the right side of the line and caught Richard from behind for a three-yard loss. This big tackle made it third-and-long and forced Cook into a passing situation.

The play seemed fairly standard at first, but how many linebackers can chase down a running back from behind? Mercilus showed some serious hustle.

The Texans now advance to the Divisional Round where they will face either the Patriots or Chiefs, depending on how the Dolphins and Steelers tilt plays out.