Texans Draft Center Kyle Fuller In The Seventh Round

With the Houston Texans’ final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft (243rd overall), Rick Smith select Kyle Fuller, a center to step in if Nick Martin gets injured.

After spending six picks addressing the offensive skill positions, the defense, and the offensive line, the Texans opted to use their final pick on center Kyle Fuller from Baylor. This move is purely one of depth considering that Nick Martin spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The Texans had both Greg Mancz and Tony Bergstrom as backups, but Bergstrom has since been released. If anything happens to Martin again, Mancz will be the only center available. Fuller changes that.

According to Lance Zierlein’s report, Fuller isn’t the most athletic center around, but he has the size to eventually become a starter with coaching. He does possess solid strength in his hands, but Fuller is definitely more of a project. The Texans will hope that he won’t be called upon for a last a couple of years.

The NFL Draft is over, but the Texans aren’t done adding players. Expect about 20 rookie free agents to be signed in the coming days. The Runner Sports will keep you updated as these moves happen.