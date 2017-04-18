Texans Host Mahomes And Watson

The busy portion of the offseason has officially begun.

Monday morning, Houston Texans players reported for the first set of Organized Team Activities. The team hit the workouts hard before meeting with the media for some quick and dirty press conferences. Understandably, a good deal of news came out of these conferences, including the fact that offensive lineman David Quessenberry is officially done with chemotherapy. Quessenberry spent two seasons away from the team during his battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, part of which was chronicled during an emotional segment on HBO’s Hard Knocks. Thankfully, he survived the battle and is getting back in football shape, which comes at the perfect time for a team needing offensive linemen.

In other news from OTAs, DeAndre Hopkins seems to be excited about the quarterback prospects for 2017. The Houston Chronicle first reported that Hopkins had multiple comments about Tom Savage, as well as some other prospects.

“We’ve definitely been getting after it since we’ve been back in town,” Hopkins said about Savage during his media availability. “Man, that kid’s a go-getter. He knows this offense better than anybody. He throws a good ball. He knows how to put the ball where it needs to be.”

The positive comments about Savage bode well for Houston, but Hopkins actually had something interesting to say about a particular college quarterback.

“I’m a Clemson guy, so I’m a little biased,” Hopkins said in reference to Deshaun Watson. “Wherever he goes, he’ll do fine. I haven’t talked to him, but I’m pretty sure he’d like to throw me the ball.”

Hopkins was of course referencing the fact that the Texans are hosting the former Clemson QB for a two-day visit. Deshaun Watson will be in Houston on Monday and Tuesday as the team examines all options. His visit actually begins as Patrick Mahomes leaves town. The former Texas Tech QB was in Houston for a Monday visit as part of his meteoric rise to a first-round draft pick.

Given that the Texans have been linked to Mitch Trubisky during the pre-draft process, it’s quite interesting that they hosted both Watson and Mahomes. It’s definitely important to do the due diligence and examine every option, but these are some interesting options. Mahomes is definitely a more realistic choice unless Bruce Arians and the Cardinals snatch him up, but Watson has been continuously linked to teams in the top 10. It seems unlikely that Houston could draft the Clemson QB without giving up some picks to move ahead of the Jets and Browns. Although he and Hopkins would be fun to watch.

The Texans continue OTAs today. More news will assuredly come from the press conferences.