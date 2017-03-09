Texans Lose Demps, Likely Lose Bouye To Free Agency

NFL free agency is in full swing, and Houston’s secondary is experiencing some changes.

Fresh off a six-interception season, Quintin Demps is leaving Houston for the Windy City and decidedly more money. The Bears are signing Demps to a three-year, $13.5 million deal with $5 million in the first season (he previously made $1 million as a base salary in Houston). Chicago hopes that Demps will provide the struggling defense with more turnovers than previous safeties such as Adrian Amos and Antrel Rolle.

This move ends the safety’s second stint with Houston and leaves the starting position opposite Andre Hal wide open. Will Houston rely on the second-year KJ Dillon, who is recovering from injury, or will they pursue another option through free agency and the draft?

Of course, Demps may not be the only starter leaving Houston’s secondary. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Media’s James Palmer both have reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars are hot on the heels of AJ Bouye and have the best opportunity to sign the cornerback.

The #Jaguars are closing in on a deal for former #Texans CB AJ Bouye, per @JamesPalmerTV and me. They are bringing it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

This move by the Jags would keep the talented Bouye in the division and would pair him with a budding star in Jalen Ramsey. Given his breakout season of 2016, Bouye will likely look to embarrass the Texans for failing to give him a big contract. Will this move come back to bite Houston twice a year?

Free agency continues, as do the wild moves. Keep an eye on The Runner Sports for more info.