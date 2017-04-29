- Dan Evans Helps Secure Ospreys’ Playoff Dreams
Texans Pick A Tackle Of The Future
- Updated: April 29, 2017
With the 130th pick in the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select…a tackle from Bucknell. Oh, and they did so using an astronaut on the International Space Station.
Amidst reports that Derek Newton may be experiencing setbacks with his recovery, the Texans addressed the tackle position by taking Julie’n Davenport with their first fourth-round draft pick. This pick came at the perfect time, as Houston used the first three picks on a quarterback, a linebacker, and a running back.
According to Mike Mayock, Davenport is more of a project, so don’t expect him to start this season. However, the former Bucknell tackle could ultimately turn into a valuable member of Houston’s offensive line. Lance Zierlein said that Davenport possesses elite arm strength and hand size. He’s just a very raw prospect that needs to learn the intricacies of the position. Possibly more important is the fact that Davenport was a two-time team captain that displayed excellent leadership. The Texans always need high character guys that stay out of trouble.
Houston will continue searching for key players as Saturday’s final rounds continue, starting with another pick in the fourth.
