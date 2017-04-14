Texans Pick Up Jadeveon Clowney’s Fifth-Year Option

Jadeveon Clowney is sticking around in Houston…at least for the foreseeable future.

Friday morning, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that the Houston Texans had picked up the fifth-year option on Clowney’s rookie deal.

No brainer, Texans exercise fifth year option on Jadeveon Clowney. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 14, 2017

This move comes as no surprise after Clowney “broke out” in 2016. The former first overall draft pick finally stayed on the gridiron after two injury-marred seasons, starting 14 games and racking up 52 tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble. But Clowney wasn’t purely a pass rusher for Houston. No, his presence as a run defender was utterly disruptive for opposing offenses.

Of course, no play was as pivotal as a game-changing interception during a Wild Card Victory over the Raiders. Clowney batted Connor Cook’s sideline pass up in the air and corralled it for an interception to set up Houston in Oakland’s red zone. Lamar Miller rewarded Clowney’s effort on the very next play with a touchdown run to set the score at 10-0.

Locking up Clowney through 2018 is a brilliant move by Houston considering that he is turning into one of the best young defenders in the NFL. Pairing him with Whitney Mercilus and a healthy JJ Watt will help make an already impressive defense more formidable.

Quarterbacks, beware.