Texans Place Braxton Miller On Injured Reserve

The promising rookie from Ohio State is done for the year.

The Houston Texans have officially placed Braxton Miller on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury. The move was announced Tuesday afternoon by the team website. Miller was injured against the Green Bay Packers while trying to wrangle a Brock Osweiler pass. He tried to recover but ended up inactive last week against the Colts. Miller finishes his rookie season with 15 receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown.

To offset the loss of both Miller and Jaelen Strong, the Texans activated rookie wide receiver Wendall Williams from the Practice Squad. The 5’10”, 185-pound Williams played collegiate ball at Cumberland College. In 2015, Williams caught 15 passes for 457 yards and 8 touchdowns. He added seven rushing attempts for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Williams was also prolific as both a punt and kick returner. His six punt returns went for a total of 141 yards with one touchdown, and his 24 kick returns went for 777 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams’ playing time will obviously depend on how quickly he adjusts to the NFL speed, but he will have an immediate opportunity available on Sunday as a backup to Will Fuller opposite DeAndre Hopkins and as another kick returner behind Akeem Hunt.

The Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday for the annual Battle Red Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST.