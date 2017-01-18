Texans Promote Mike Vrabel To Defensive Coordinator

After a week of bad press, the Houston Texans have been graced with a double dose of good news.

Albert Breer of the MMQB reported Wednesday morning that the Texans are promoting linebackers coach Mike Vrabel to defensive coordinator.

Per sources, the Texans are promoting LBs coach Mike Vrabel to defensive coordinator. Romeo Crennel expected to stay, likely as ass’t HC. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 18, 2017

Most known for his eight seasons as a Patriots linebacker, Vrabel has become one of the more intriguing names in the NFL based on his work with the Texans linebacker corps. Benardrick McKinney has become one of the most reliable tacklers in only his second season, Brian Cushing has returned to his pre-injury form, and Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus have formed a fearsome pass rushing duo. John Simon was even displaying All-Pro tendencies (55 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble) before a chest injury derailed his 2016 campaign.

The move comes after multiple teams including the Rams, Chargers, and 49ers were showing interest in Vrabel as a defensive coordinator and possible head coach in the Rams’ case.

As an added bonus, the Texans will also be retaining former defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel as a senior advisor. Crennel was in need of a new contract, and the Texans desperately needed him to stick around and lead a strong defense. This promotion is the best of both worlds as the Texans retain one of the best defensive minds in the NFL and keep a rising star in Vrabel.

The promotion of Mike Vrabel plus the healthy return of JJ Watt and John Simon to an already fearsome front seven should immediately pay dividends for the Texans as they look to capture the AFC South for the third straight year.