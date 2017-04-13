Texans Release Center Bergstrom, Waive Rivers

The Houston Texans have made two roster changes in anticipation of the upcoming NFL Draft, releasing center Tony Bergstrom from the active roster and waiving practice squad outside linebacker Gerald Rivers.

A third-round draft pick in 2012, Bergstrom spent three seasons with the Oakland Raiders before signing with Houston in 2016. Not technically a starter, Bergstrom still played in 17 games (15 regular season and two playoffs). He provided valuable depth last season, but the Texans will be expecting second-year center Nick Martin to take his rightful place as a starter after a lost rookie season. Houston also has Greg Mancz ready to go in case Martin experiences any setbacks.

An undrafted free agent in 2013, Rivers originally signed with St. Louis and spent the majority of the season on the Rams roster. However, he was released in December and was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since 2014, Rivers has been a practice squad member of the Giants, Broncos, Dolphins, and Texans.

It’s unlikely that the Texans will make any more moves until the draft starts on April 27, but updates will be provided if anything happens.