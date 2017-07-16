Texans’ Rookie Running Back D’Onta Foreman Arrested

Texans rookie running back D’Onta Foreman was arrested Sunday for unlawful carrying of weapons and possession of marijuana.

Cindy Posey, the Director of Communication for the University of Texas Police Department, gave a statement to NFL Media and said that “officers responded to a report of the smell of marijuana coming from three occupied vehicles.” Officers arrived at the scene near a residential hall on campus at 12:24 am and “discovered marijuana in each vehicle and also discovered a firearm in one of them.”

The weapon in question belonged to Foreman, who was arrested and booked into Travis County Jail.

The Texans responded to the arrest with an official statement.

The Texans are aware of a situation involving D’Onta Foreman. We are gathering additional information and will have no further comment. — Texans PR (@TexansPR) July 16, 2017

An Austin attorney later released a statement to Brian Davis of the Austin-American Statesman saying that “the legal handgun was recently purchased by D’Onta Foreman and was registered in his name. The handgun was properly secured inside of his vehicle as required by Texas law.” The statement also said that “D’Onta did not use or possess the marijuana. Upon making his bond, he will submit to a urinalysis to confirm that he has not used marijuana.”