Texans Start Training Camp Shorthanded
- Updated: July 25, 2017
The Houston Texans have officially arrived for training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia but appear to be one person short.
Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown was absent Tuesday, as reported by NFL Network’s James Palmer, in a continued show of displeasure with his contract situation.
Duane Brown skipped the #Texans offseason program and his absence today was expected. He has 2 years left on his current contract.
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 25, 2017
The second Texan to skip the start of a training camp, Brown will actually see a decrease in pay from $9.65 million to $9.4 million based on his absence this offseason. He is also unlikely to get a new deal before the season starts based on DeAndre Hopkins’ dispute last season as well as comments made by GM Rick Smith.
“I have talked with Duane, yes. And I don’t know that this is a holdout. There isn’t a contract dispute. Duane’s under contract for two more years,” Smith said during an interview with the Texans official web site. “He’s an important member of our football team. He ought to be here. He needs to be here. We put him on Reserved/Did Not Report because he did not show up, but as far as we are concerned, we are getting ready for the football season.”
Brown’s absence comes at the worst time. Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson are embroiled in a quarterback battle and will need top-level play from the offensive line. Houston’s depth behind the starting linemen has been dangerously deficient and could result in some lumps for the quarterbacks.
Houston will continue Training Camp in West Virginia while awaiting the arrival of the 31-year-old Brown.
