Texans To Hold Joint Practices In August

This week, NFL coaches and owners have descended upon Arizona for the annual NFL Owner’s Meeting. Most of the week is dedicated to rule changes and goofy photos, but interviews occasionally take center stage. Every morning, the NFL coaches meet for breakfast and answer multitudes of questions from NFL reporters. The majority of these questions revolve around important roster battles, such as the quarterback competition between Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian.

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has been part of these interviews all week, but he has the unfortunate job of answering questions about Tony Romo, Tom Savage, Brandon Weeden, and a few hypothetical quarterbacks. Given that Romo is still on the Cowboys roster, O’Brien can’t say much more than that he has complete faith in both Savage and Weeden’s ability to win games. So, it’s pretty much the same thing as normal.

Luckily, O’Brien could discuss many other topics during his interviews, including the fact that the Texans will be holding Training Camp in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. This shakes up the standard practice of spending Training Camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center, but O’Brien still plans on continuing his tradition of holding joint practices with other teams. During the interviews, O’Brien discussed his love of practicing against other teams.

“I love joint practices. I wish we could joint practice all the time.”

Interestingly, this is a position that not many coaches have expressed. But Bill O’Brien is not an average coach. He continued his interview by explaining why joint practices are a great thing.

“I think that it really changes the excitement, the intensity of training camp,” O’Brien said during the coaches breakfast. “It allows you to see how other teams operate. It allows your scouts to look at other teams and their rosters for when that time comes that the cuts have to be made. They have an on-field evaluation. You get a lot of situational work.”

This viewpoint has been proven correct in the past, such as when DeAndre Hopkins taught Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall the meaning of route running, or when JJ Watt paired up against Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews. Joint practices truly do kick up the competition and provide a ton of entertainment for the fans. Sadly, O’Brien doesn’t know which teams will be participating in the practices yet, but he should know soon.

The Texans report for their offseason conditioning program on April 17. Will there be new roster members at that point?