Texans Trade Brock Osweiler To Cleveland

What a stunner for the Texans quarterback room!

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that the Texans have traded “starting” QB Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns and have given up a 2018 second-round draft choice. In exchange, the Texans get a 2017 fourth-round draft pick from Cleveland.

Clearly, this move opens the door for bringing Tony Romo to Houston in a last-ditch effort to get a Lombardi Trophy. The Texans have been linked to the current Cowboys quarterback for months on end, but Houston had been radio silent. Tom Savage is a solid quarterback, but he hasn’t stayed healthy long enough for Rick Smith to make him “the guy.”

The Runner Sports will keep you updated as this crazy day progresses.

John Newby

A Minnesota Vikings fan from Oregon who writes about the Houston Texans and discusses nerdy topics.
Quite fond of my wife, video games, and Blue Heelers.
