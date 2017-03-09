- Texans Trade Brock Osweiler To Cleveland
Texans Trade Brock Osweiler To Cleveland
-
- Updated: March 9, 2017
What a stunner for the Texans quarterback room!
ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that the Texans have traded “starting” QB Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns and have given up a 2018 second-round draft choice. In exchange, the Texans get a 2017 fourth-round draft pick from Cleveland.
Stunner: Texans trade Brock Osweiler AND 2018 2nd-rd pick to CLEV for Browns to take Osweiler contract off Houston books, sources tell ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017
Clearly, this move opens the door for bringing Tony Romo to Houston in a last-ditch effort to get a Lombardi Trophy. The Texans have been linked to the current Cowboys quarterback for months on end, but Houston had been radio silent. Tom Savage is a solid quarterback, but he hasn’t stayed healthy long enough for Rick Smith to make him “the guy.”
The Runner Sports will keep you updated as this crazy day progresses.
