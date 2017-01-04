Texans Wednesday News Roundup

Boy, it has been a strange 24 hours in Texans Land…

Tuesday started with the news that the Raiders would be starting rookie Connor Cook against the Texans during a pivotal Wild Card matchup. This is especially good news for a Texans secondary that ranks among the league’s best. In Cook’s brief playing time against the Broncos, he completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The rookie made some very solid throws during his time, but he was also wildly inaccurate on a couple as well. Given his lack of playing time, Cook should be easy pickin’ for the Texans defense.

Of course, Cook wasn’t the only quarterback making news on Tuesday.

During Bill O’Brien’s media availability, the Texans head coach confirmed that Brock Osweiler would be taking over as quarterback for Saturday’s playoff game. Tom Savage is still in the midst of the NFL’s concussion protocol, and it’s doubtful that he will clear it in time for the game. O’Brien did say that Weeden would be the backup if Savage can’t go. He also did say that the time sitting on the bench and observing was fantastic for Osweiler because he moved the ball well against Tennessee, so you know, take that with a grain of salt.

Before his benching, Osweiler went 280-470 (59%) for 2,704 yards with 14 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also struggled mightily against the Raiders, going 26-39 for 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. During his “improved” playing time, he went 21-40 (52.5%) for 253 yards and one touchdown. Take that for what you will.

Starting Osweiler isn’t the greatest news for a Texans squad, but neither is the news that Vince Wilfork may be retiring.

The 13-year veteran told reporters on Tuesday that he was considering retirement for the first time in his career. According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Wilfork is considering exploring options such as horses and fishing. Slater also said that Bill O’Brien was caught completely off-guard by the comment, and was “blown away.”

Losing Wilfork would be heartbreaking for humor’s sake, and also because he’s a very good player. Thankfully, the Texans have a rising star in Christian Covington to take over Wilfork’s role.

The Texans will play possibly Wilfork’s last game next Saturday when the Raiders come to town.