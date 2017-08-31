How The NCAA and National Champions Fared At The US Open

The US Open offers a highly-prized wild card entry for the national 18u boy’s and girl’s champions, as well as to the winners of the NCAA Division I individual tournaments. This year, Patrick Kypson and Ashley Kratzer claimed the boy’s and girl’s national titles, while Thai-Son Kwiatkowski and Brienne Minor had gained their entry earlier in the year by winning the NCAA titles. A lifetime memory for four players every year is an interesting spectacle to see. These players are not used to the celebrity treatment, or the ability to enable hawk-eye, but they always seem to look like seasoned pros out there.

Unfortunately, all four players lost in the first round of the 2017 US Open. Kwiatkowski had the most competitive match, going five sets with the 23rd-seeded Mischa Zverev. Minor showed some fight in the second set, but lost in straight sets to Ons Jabeur. Kypson kept up nicely through the first and second set against Adrian Menendez-Maceiras, but faded in the third set. Kratzer managed to only win two games against Tatjana Maria.

The difference between the levels at junior and collegiate with the pros is significant. The pace in the pros is faster, and the players are able to hit harder more consistently. Only experience and continued training can give these players, past, present, and future, a chance at a career on the pro circuit. None can take away that you have played at the US Open, no matter how your career turns out.That is not to say players who begin their career at the US Open are instantly ready for the pros.

The last time the men’s NCAA and boy’s national champions won a round at the US Open were both in 2012 when Steve Johnson got to the third round and Dennis Novikov made it to the second round. Johnson is currently ranked No. 46 in the world; Novikov sits at No. 207. You would have to travel all the way back to 2002 for the last women’s NCAA champion who won a round when Bea Bielik advanced to the third round, but just last year the girl’s national winner Kayla Day, was able to get to the second round. Day is ranked No. 128 in the world currently.

Players mature at different rates. Seeing how one performs at the US Open should definitely factor in the decision-making on whether to turn pro or not, but it should not always be the defining result. No matter what the outcome is for any of these players, they can always proudly proclaim that they played at the US Open. That is something not many can say.