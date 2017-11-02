The Brodzinski’s Of St. Cloud State

Family legacies are always symbolic of something that was held so dear and near to the heart. For many, the legacy is met through having children and for others, the newer generations must carry through with something more.

For the Brodzinski’s, both elements of the legacy are being carried through with Jonny, Easton, Michael, and Bryce Brodzinski—but it all started with their dad Mike in 1986.

Guys, I Am Your Father.

Although Mike played for the University of Minnesota prior to 1986, it was that season where he found himself under the guidance of 1980 Olympic coach, Herb Brooks, at St. Cloud State.

“Back then they probably had 40 players. They had varsity and JV just like high school does,” Mike said. “I was only there for about a year and a half before I decided it wasn’t for me. There was just too many players there.”

“Herbie was probably the biggest influence of St. Cloud going Division I,” Mike said. “They probably accelerated it by 10 years by just him being there.”

Mike set the tone for his family legacy by holding the programs pre-Division I record for career goals (76) and points (146).

St. Cloud State—a newly minted division-one program—was on the eve of a new era and Mike was a part of it. With the passing of the late Brooks in 2003, Jonny and Easton still embraced the aura of ‘Herbie’ with a legacy of his own garnishing the walls of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The era of Division I hockey only initiated with Herb Brooks. In 2005, Bob Motzko was given the reins of the program and did so with such diligence that is still on its way to the pinnacle. This second era has seen one Frozen Four in 2013.

Jonny Be Good

Jonny was on the St. Cloud State roster that went to Pittsburgh for the Frozen Four in 2013. In fact, he led the team in scoring with 22 goals and 11 assists for 33 points. He competed for points against fellow Huskies alums Nic Dowd and Andrew LeBlanc, who won the Hobey Baker Award that year.

He was of tremendous help for the Huskies to achieve two conference titles and have three straight NCAA tournament appearances in addition to their first-ever Frozen Four appearance.

Jonny found his focus and averaged 21 goals per season, but also made very apparent the Brodzinski family knack—a very hard shot. It was part of the identity that overtook St. Cloud State that year in that they scored at will.

A successful year it was, as it led Jonny to be noticed by NHL scouts and also made the ensuing cross-country move possible. Drafted in the fifth round, 148th overall, in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Jonny packed his belongings and moved to the golden state, where his new path with the Los Angeles Kings brought him.

Easton Carries the Torch

Easton remembers his final year with Blaine High School to be bittersweet; it was sweetened with opportunity. Despite skating passed Centennial 8-1 in the Section 5AA Finals of Minnesota State High School Hockey League in 2014. He had five goals in postseason play but the sourness came when Blaine was booted first round in the state tournament after losing to 5-3 to Eden Prairie. Easton had a power-play goal that was short-lived to make room for a new chapter in the British Colombia Hockey League (BCHL).

Easton continued to prove himself on an individual basis despite his teams always enduring a tough loss in postseason play. He finished third in scoring with the Penticton Vees of the BCHL, registering an impressive 32 goals his rookie season. Another staple of the Brodzinski name—the ability to use their hard shot effectively to score many goals. Easton committed to play at SCSU in 2016

“Every goal scorer has to get that first goal,” said Motzko after playing Boston College two weekends ago. “Because then the weight is off and now you can roll on.”

Scoring goals is within familiar grounds for Easton, but it is something he has yet to do for St. Cloud State, who are currently 5-0-0. This is a direct result of not being able to produce many shots as he’s only attempted four shots in four out of five games so far. More ice time will give him the opportunity to take his natural skill set even further. But this is also a testament to the level of competitiveness in US college hockey, and the need to be able to adapt.

Easton has a second opportunity to give the Brodzinski’s a Frozen Four title to their name. Should the Huskies not achieve it, they still have four more years after that. 17-year-old younger brother Bryce is an SCSU commit.

Bryce is in Line

Bryce knew from an early age that he wanted to play for St. Cloud State. It was the competitive nature of his family that urged him to adopt the Brodzinski way.

Why not, he has two older brothers to outdo.

“I loved watching them play and I would get better every time watching them,” said Bryce. “They would always talk about how to not make the mistakes they made.”

Bryce plays hockey with Blaine just like his brothers did. Not to anyone’s surprise, he totaled 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points his freshman year. It wasn’t in high school where he earned his own name. Bryce was noticed when playing with the Minnesota Blades AAA U16 minor midget team and helped to win the USHL Fall Classic West Youth Tournament, prior to high school.

“The one thing that also stands out in his game as a center is that he’s really, really good at a really young age in his attention to details.” said Chris Carroll, Bryce’s Blain High coach, in an interview with the St. Cloud Times. “Many his age don’t possess that yet. For example, he wins faceoffs and has a knack to do that. He’s pretty good at reliability in the ‘D’ zone as a center. A lot of times at a young age, you don’t see that at the level he possesses.”

Bryce is expected to begin his collegiate career in 2019.

A fourth Brodzinski, Michael, is also carrying the family legacy in his own way. Michael played defense for the University of Minnesota from 2013 to 2016. He was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft in the fifth round 141st overall.

As for legacies go, St. Cloud State, fellow NCHC members and college hockey schools across the nation are built by tireless efforts of family generations.