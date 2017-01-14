The Greatest Single Seasons In Yankees History

Don’t let the nice weather fool you, it’s still winter. Spring Training is still two months away. The hot stove has turned almost all the way off, waiting for only the last few dominoes to fall. News of players avoiding arbitration making the headlines, truly a dark time in the baseball year. As good a time as ever to revel in the marvelous history of the New York Yankees. So without further ado, here are the 10 best single seasons in Yankees history by position.

0. Designated Hitter

Jason Giambi, 2002: .314/.435/.598, 41 HR, 175 wRC+, 6.6 fWAR

There are 9 positions on a baseball field, but since the Yankees play in the American League and actually employed the first ever designated hitter (Ron Blomberg in 1973), I decided to add the DH as a bonus. Since the full-time DH is a bit of a rarity, my only qualifier for having a season count as a DH is 50 games started at DH.

Giambi was the starting DH 63 times in 2002, he also led the team in home runs (41), RBIs (122), OPS (1.034), and a myriad of other offensive stats. Not quite as good as the Oakland version of himself, but he still delivered in the first year of his mega contract, finishing 5th in MVP voting.

Honorable Mentions:

Reggie Jackson, 1980: .300/.398/.597, 41 HR, 169 wRC+, 5.0 fWAR

Jason Giambi, 2003: .250/.412/.527, 41 HR 149 wRC+, 5.0 fWAR

9. Right Field

Babe Ruth, 1923: .393/.545./764, 41 HR, 231 wRC+, 15.0 fWAR, MVP

Arguably the greatest single season in history, by anyone, ever. The only year The Babe won the MVP. George Herman Ruth led the Yanks (and baseball) in runs, home runs, RBIs, BB, OPS, and total bases. His 15.0 fWAR has never been matched, no one else has even eclipsed 13 (Babe did it three other times). What’s interesting is 1923 probably wasn’t his best offensive season, his defense is what makes that year stand out among his 12 outstanding years in right field.

Honorable Mentions:

Babe Ruth, 1927: .356/.486/.772, 60 HR, 212 wRC+, 13.0 fWAR

Roger Maris, 1961: .283/.371/.581, 61 HR, 156 wRC+, 7.2 fWAR, MVP

8. Center Field

Mickey Mantle, 1956: .353/.464/.705, 52 HR, 202 wRC+, 11.5 fWAR, Triple Crown, MVP

The Mick’s 1956 campaign was truly one for the history books, barely edging out his own 1957 campaign on this list. Mantle won the Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average (.353), home runs, (52), and RBIs (130). He was also the unanimous Most Valuable Player. All at the age of 24.

Honorable Mentions:

Joe DiMaggio, 1941: .357/.440/.643, 30 HR, 181 wRC+, 9.8 fWAR, MVP

Rickey Henderson, 1985: .314/.419/.516, 24 HR, 80 SB, 159 wRC+, 9.7 fWAR

7. Left Field

Charlie Keller, 1941: .298/.416/.580, 33 HR, 161 wRC+, 7.3 fWAR

Overshadowed by DiMaggio’s 56-game hit streak and Most Valuable Player award, Keller put up a career year, and was almost as good as Joltin’ Joe. He posted career-highs in home runs (33), OPS (.996), and total bases (294). He was an All-Star and finished 5th in MVP voting.

Honorable Mentions:

Ben Chapman, 1931: .315/.396/.483, 17 HR, 61 SB, 134 wRC+, 6.1 fWAR.

Brett Gardner, 2010: .277/.383/.379, 47 SB, 112 wRC+, 33 DRS, 6.1 fWAR

6. Shortstop

Derek Jeter, 1999: .349/.438/.552, 24 HR, 156 wRC+, 7.4 fWAR

Jeter probably should have won the MVP in 1999 (sorry, not sorry Pedro). He posted a career-high in hits (219), HRs (24), and OPS (.989). He lost out on Silver Slugger honors to one future Yankee, Alex Rodriguez, and on MVP honors to another future Yankee, Ivan Rodriguez. If anyone ever tells you Derek Jeter was never the best player on his own team, just tell them about 1999.

Honorable Mentions:

Phil Rizzuto, 1950: .324/.418/.439, 7 HR, 125 wRC+, 6.9 fWAR

Derek Jeter, 2009: .334/.418/.465, 18 HR, 30 SB, 130 wRC+, 6.6 fWAR

5. Third Base

Alex Rodriguez, 2007: .314/.422/.645, 54 HR, 175 wRC+, 9.6 fWAR, MVP

ARod’s 3rd MVP season in five years barely beats out 2005 ARod, which was an eerily similar year. Big Al posted his 3rd 50+ HR season to lead the league for the 5th and final time. He also led the league in OPS (1.067) and total bases (376), and he even managed to steal 24 bags. All while playing stellar defense at 3B.

Honorable Mentions:

Alex Rodriguez, 2005: .321/.421/.610, 48 HR, 174 wRC+, 9.1 fWAR, MVP

Greg Nettles, 1976: .254/.328/.475, 32 HR, 136 wRC+,8.1 fWAR

4. Second Base

Joe Gordon, 1942: .322/.409/.491, 18 HR, 152 wRC+, 8.8 fWAR, MVP

Joe Gordon was the best player on a 1942 Yankees team that won 103 games. Better than other Hall of Famers Bill Dickey, Phil Rizzuto, and Joe DiMaggio. 1942 was a strange year for Flash. Not quite a breakout year, as he would make his 4th consecutive All-Star team. A season in which he led the league in both strikeouts (95) and GIDP (22), but also arguably his best offensive season, posting a .900 OPS. Combine that with sterling defense at 2B and you’ve got yourself one American League Most Valuable Player.

Honorable Mentions

Robinson Cano, 2012: .313/.379/.550, 33HR, 149 wRC+, 7.6 fWAR

Tony Lazzeri, 1929: .354/.429/.561, 18 HR, 158 wRC+, 7.2 fWAR

3. First Base

Lou Gehrig, 1927: .373/.474/.765, 47 HR, 209 wRC+, 12.5 fWAR, MVP

Unsurprisingly, 12 of the 13 best seasons at first base for the Yankees belong to the Iron Horse. 1927 was the year of years for Lou; it wouldn’t have been Murderer’s Row without him. He led the league in RBIs (173) in ’27, which usually I would dismiss because he was hitting behind some guy named Babe who had a .486 OBP. However, Gehrig managed to lead the league in RBIs even though Babe Ruth cleared the bases before his plate appearance 60 times. 9% of Lou’s plate appearances happened with no one on base purely because of a Babe Ruth home run, not to mention all the other times he came to the plate with no one on. Gehrig won the MVP in a convincing fashion, almost doubling second-place Harry Heilmann’s votes.

Honorable Mentions:

Lou Gehrig, 1934: .363/.465/.706, 49 HR, 194 wRC+, 10.7 fWAR, Triple Crown

Don Mattingly, 1986: .352/.394/.573, 31 HR, 160 wRC+, 7.2 fWAR, MVP

2. Catcher

Thurman Munson, 1973: .301/.362/.487, 20 HR, 141 wRC+, 6.6 fWAR

This was maybe the toughest decision on the list. 1956 Yogi Berra and 1937 Bill Dickey both have great cases. Neither Dickey or Berra were the best player on their own team, while Munson was a standout star on a pretty mediocre team. Munson posted career-highs in home runs (20) and OPS (.849) while being one of the premier defensive backstops in the American League. Earning his second of seven All-Star nods.

Honorable Mentions:

Bill Dickey, 1937: .332/.417/.570, 29 HR, 147 wRC+, 6.7 fWAR

Yogi Berra, 1956: .298/.362/.487, 30 HR, 139 wRC+, 6.4 fWAR

1. Pitcher

Ron Guidry, 1978: 25-3, 273.2 IP, 0.946 WHIP,1.74 ERA, 208 ERA+, 9.1 fWAR, CY Young

Guidry was the unanimous Cy Young award winner in 1978, for good reason. He threw 9 shutouts, set a franchise record for strikeouts in a single game with 18 against the California Angels, and started the AL East playoff game against the Red Sox, you know which one I’m talking about.

Honorable Mentions:

Andy Pettitte, 1997: 18-7, 240.1 IP, 1.240 WHIP, 2.88 ERA, 156 ERA+ 7.2 fWAR

Mike Mussina, 2001: 17-11, 228.2 IP, 1.067 WHIP, 3.15 ERA, 143 ERA+, 6.9 fWAR