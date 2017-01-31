- Big Ten Title Race: Who’s Still Alive?
- Notre Dame: Life Is Tough On The Road
- A Year After Being One Of White Sox’s Top Prospects, Tim Anderson Finds Himself A Main Component Of Rebuild
- Several Immature Kids Get Together To Play Basketball; Become The Chicago Bulls
- Michigan State Is In Tourney Trouble
- Notre Dame: What Happened Against Virginia
- Big Ten Bracketology 1/24/17: Tournament Resumes And Unofficial Projections
- Brady, Patriots, Shred Steelers
- Falcons Dominate Packers, Advance To Super Bowl LI
- Injury Report For The NFC Championship Game
The Illinois Fighting Illini Making The Right Moves With Deon Pate
-
- Updated: January 31, 2017
The Illinois Fighting Illini have been making all of the right moves ahead of National Signing Day. On Monday, defensive end Deon Pate committed to the Fighting Illini, giving the defense their eighth recruit of the class. Pate spurned the Appalachian State Mountaineers two days after visiting Illinois’ campus. Within three days, the Fighting Illini secured their future pass rusher.
— Deon Pate (@DeonPate34) January 31, 2017
Overall, the Fighting Illini have 21 commits. Due to Pate’s announcement, they have also secured six commits from the state of Florida. However, Pate is only the second defensive player to join head coach Lovie Smith from the sunshine state. Miami Central defensive end Owen Carney committed on Christmas Day.
The Fighting Illini have to replace many of their top defensive players from last season. Even with stellar play on the defensive front, Illinois gave up 31 points per game. Therefore, coach Smith has to revamp this unit on the fly. More importantly, this is Illinois’ first full recruiting class under Smith. He was hired in December of 2015 and was still completing his coaching staff during the recruiting process.
Now that Smith has the foundation in place, Illinois has to do a few things to reach the top of the Big Ten. First of all, the 2017 recruiting class must pan out. So far, 247sports.com ranks every Illinois recruit with 3-stars. Once they get on campus, all of those ratings will disappear.
More importantly, future recruits will see how much the team is progressing. The Fighting Illini finished with a 3-9 record last season. They possessed a futile offense in 2016; Illinois scored 19.7 points per game. Three different quarterbacks combined for 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Jeff George Jr. struggled in the passing game. Meanwhile, Chayce Crouch sustained a season-ending shoulder injury and won’t be ready for spring practice. Therefore, two newcomers should be able to vie for playing time next season. Quarterback Dwayne Lawson transferred in from Hutchinson C.C. He will arrive in the summer. Meanwhile, freshman Cameron Thomas seems to be the quarterback of the future.
Dwayne Lawson is not an early enrollee. Will arrive in June or August https://t.co/VpJlJqPDyi
— Jeremy Werner (@JWernerScout) January 17, 2017
Currently, the Fighting Illini have the No. 44 ranked recruiting class nationally. They are No. 9 in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini also have pieces to elevate the program next season. If that happens, expect the recruiting numbers to rise in the future.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- Bennett Williams Adds To Illinois’ Deep 2017 Recruiting Class - January 31, 2017
- The Illinois Fighting Illini Making The Right Moves With Deon Pate - January 31, 2017
- Will The Nebraska Receivers Be Physical Enough For The Big Ten? - January 29, 2017