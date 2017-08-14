The New, Improved Byron Buxton

For almost three years now we have been hearing about how Byron Buxton will never be the player he was projected to be. Last September put a little damper on that idea, but then it took him 17 games this season to get his batting average to stay above .100. Now, at the end of this season, he is providing hope for his future yet again.

Buxton’s current run of production actually started on the 4th of July with a three hit game against the Angels, but it was delayed for about two weeks when we went to the disabled list. The real improvement in Buxton’s game made its first appearance in August, after his return from the injury.

For the month of July, Buxton finished with a .387 batting average, which is obviously far better than the prior months. He did show improvement with a decrease in his strikeout percentage –a five percentage point drop from June– but he also got lucky with a .500 batting average on balls in play. Moreover, Buxton started hitting the ball harder with a season low percentage of soft contact, and a season high of hard contact. The better luck on balls in play stems from these harder hit balls. So Buxton was doing a lot better in July because he was making great contact and doing so more often.

What he was not doing, though, was changing his swing. His percentage of pulled balls was as high as always, and his batted balls to opposite field were down to only 8.7 percent of the time. His previous low was 16.7 percent of the time. This meant that Buxton was still swinging hard and, therefore, not necessarily hitting in ways that fit the game situation.

But that has all changed in August. Buxton, who is hitting a great .317 on the month, has started to hit the ball all over the ballpark. His pull rate has dropped 20 percentage points from his standard mark, and his balls to center field and opposite field are at season highs by a substantial amount. 44% of his batted balls are now going up the middle, and another 23.5% are going to opposite field. He has also done this without sacrificing his hard and medium contact percentage rates, which are better in August than every month except for July. This shows a great maturity at the plate for Buxton, who can now take what pitches he gets, and hit them to any part of the park.

And the video backs up this approach. In Sunday’s game, Buxton drove in what would be the winning run.

In the video, you will notice that he just puts a soft swing on the ball to just lob the ball into center field. Note that he also did this with two strikes against him. Compare that to this swing from mid-April, when Buxton struck out.

It’s a wild, powerful hack that he is not even close to succeeding with. It is a great pitch, but Buxton showed no signs of knowing how to handle a two-strike pitch like that. Putting at bats like that, of which he had a few a game, behind him has made Buxton a batter that pitchers fear, which benefits the whole lineup.

This new approach has Buxton’s strikeout rate decreasing more, as the month of August has him striking out only 22.4% of the time. That’s still high, but it is his best month so far. If Buxton can continue to make contact and hit pitches to all parts of the field, he will remain a very dangerous hitter.

Especially if he can keep doing this, this, this, or this.