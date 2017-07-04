The Next Pair Of Strikers For West Ham

With July 1 passed, the transfer window is officially open, and West Ham are still only left with the free transfer of veteran right back Pablo Zabaleta. The acquisition of two strikers is paramount to the success of West Ham in the upcoming season and there has arisen a new set of targets for the club; these two maybe more realistic and possible than any others.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Andre Gray are not new targets for West Ham, but for different reasons, they could be the most likely attacking duo to join West Ham in this summer transfer window.

Andre Gray is possibly available for West Ham from Burnley as a wage dispute has arisen. Burnley is notorious for keeping weekly wages low for their squad, and Gray, who is currently on a contract that pays him £15,000/week, is looking for an upgrade, rumored to be asking for £90,000/week. West Ham would not likely entertain that wage for a striker of his caliber, however his nine Premier League goals last season would have tied him for the squad lead. He is only 26 years old, and possesses incredible speed on the pitch, his ability to outrun defenders gives him the chance to create offensive and could add that dimension to the West Ham attack that has been drastically missing in recent years.

Chicharito would be the ideal starter at the striker position for West Ham. Chairman and head of team transfers, David Gold, has stated he wants Premier League proven strikers for the team, which Hernandez fits. Once a striker for Manchester United, Hernandez is currently playing for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and netted 11 goals and three assists in this past season. West Ham is reported to have held preliminary talks with his club over Chicharito’s £13 million release clause, which must be met before personal terms can be agreed upon. West Ham needs to act quickly in their pursuit of the Mexican international as Everton plans to inquire about his services as well. Chicharito has stressed that he wants to return to the Premier League and West Ham can offer him first team minutes on their squad, the match is perfect.

The search for a striker for West Ham has previously forced them to wait on other teams to finish their business before acting. Lukaku to Chelsea will dictate Michy Batshuayi’s availability, and Lacazette to Arsenal will determine whether Oliver Giroud is available. West Ham has the opportunity now to buy two strikers who are proven goal scorers with Premier League experience. West Ham can decide their own fate for their team with a double swoop.