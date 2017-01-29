The Price for Hustle: A’s Sign Adam Rosales

Following the recent trend of bringing back former A’s, fan favorite Adam Rosales has returned on a one-year deal. Rosales, a 33-year-old utility infielder, had a breakout season of sorts in 2016. Normally punchless, he hit a career-high 13 homers with an incredible .266 ISO. Repeating his solid year would be nice, but this signing will not revolve around his in-game production. Rather, the always hustling, always smiling, charismatic veteran is back in Oakland for his hustle and clubhouse presence.

Rosales has always been a plus defensive infielder, but he never hit much until last season, when he experienced an unprecedented power surge. To read more about his ventures at the plate, read this article on Fangraphs. With all due respect to his offensive accomplishments, this post will not be about his numbers. Rather, it will be about just one number. It’s not a number you will find on Baseball Reference. It’s not a number you will find on Fangraphs. But it’s the number that has defined Rosales’s career to date.

15.95

Over his 535 game career, Rosales has hit just 40 homers. But on every single one of them, you can guarantee that he sprints, full speed, all the way home. Like MLB’s Cut4 says, Rosales has one setting: 100%. Last season, on September 24, he set a Statcast record for a home-run trot at 15.95 seconds. That’s faster than many inside-the-parkers. If you have ever watched him play in person, you would know that he sprints to his position every inning, every game. And when the inning is over, you can bet he sprints back to the dugout every time.

In a transition year for the A’s, Rosales will be a positive influence to the development of younger players. The A’s already have Jed Lowrie and Joey Wendle on hand to play Rosales’ best position, second base, but he will factor into the equation somehow. Universally respected for his hustle and clubhouse presence, there is absolutely no doubt that the $1.25 million cost to bring him back in the green and gold will be worth the money.