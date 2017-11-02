The Red Wings’ Kids Are Alright

Detroit Red Wings’ fans have a lot of feelings about head coach Jeff Blashill. Some say he is doing the best with what he has to work with, and some would run him of Detroit with torches and pitchforks if given half a chance. However, one thing almost everyone can agree on is that his habit of line juggling is confusing to fans and harmful to the team. Especially when at times it seems like he has all the players’ names in a bag and pulls them out at random in the middle of the game and calls those lines.

At least that is what it looked like from an outsider perspective.

It seems like Blashill has had a change of heart and before the October 28 game against the Florida Panthers, he announced that he was going to leave the lines alone and allow players to develop some chemistry. Fans rejoiced at this news and judging by some comments made by players in interviews they were happy as well.

For the most part, he kept his promise. There was little moving around to accommodate the flow of the game, but he kept the cores together. One that has started to emerge as a star line is the second line. It consists of Andreas Athanasiou, Dylan Larkin, and Anthony Mantha. Separately, they are all good players, but together they are a great line and fans are hoping that they stay together.

The young players agree with fans. In an interview, Mantha said he and Larkin were talking about how much they like playing together and how he hoped they kept that line for the rest of the season. Larkin replied that he wanted to keep it together for the rest of their careers. For guys in their early 20s, that is a long time to play together and Detroit fans wouldn’t mind seeing that happen.

The wingers Athanasiou and Mantha aren’t strangers. They played together in Grand Rapids as Griffins and both have said that playing together for so long has helped them know each other and their strengths and weaknesses, which is something that linemates need to be able to do, especially in the NHL.

The center, Larkin, skipped the AHL, so he could be considered the newcomer to this line, but he is fitting in perfectly and helping them come together as a team. Larkin is tied with Mike Green for assists this season and now that he is on a line with Athanasiou and Mantha, those numbers are only going to go up. There is also a bromance developing between the three young forward which will only help their chemistry.

The “young gun” line has only been together for two games and they were the two games that ended Detroit’s losing streak. Not only did the Wings win, but every member of the second line got at least a point. In Florida, Mantha and Larkin had assists, and Athanasiou had a goal. When they were playing against Arizona, Mantha had a goal, Athanasiou had an assist, and Larkin had an assist and a goal.

Mantha, Larkin, and Athanasiou had good games against the Florida Panthers and the Arizona Coyotes. However, Detroit Vs. Florida and Detroit Vs. Arizona aren’t exactly battles of titans. The Wings may have a two-game winning streak but everyone should proceed with caution. There are some real tests coming up during their next road trip to Canada.

Let’s hope the boys still have their magic with them.