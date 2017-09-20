The Red Wings Search For Toughness

Grit is something that the Detroit Red Wings have been missing and looking for. Niklas Kronwall used to cover that but because of knee injuries, and other issues, he can’t play in every game. Then when he can play, he isn’t exactly up to “Kronwalling” people anymore. Detroit needs an enforcer to add some toughness on the ice.

Last year, the Wings signed Steve Ott hoping he would bring that grit and toughness to the team. In a way he did. He defended his teammates, he went after big guys and big hits, and he got into a few scraps. He may not have won every time, or most of the time, but his fights did get the team and fans fired up.

Late last season, Ott was traded to Montreal and now he is going to be on the St. Louis coaching staff. Once again, Detroit found itself without an enforcer or even someone trying to be an enforcer. However, during the offseason, Detroit signed two free agents that might be able to bring the grittiness that Detroit has been looking for.

Trevor Daley

Daley is no stranger to the NHL. He played for the Dallas Stars from 2003 to 2016. Then he spent a season with the Blackhawks before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins where he played from 2015 to 2017. During his career, Daley has played in 894 games. He has 78 career goals and 200 assists. He has spent 580 minutes in the penalty box. He won the Stanley Cup twice with the Penguins and in 2017 he was the captain’s choice and was handed the cup by Sidney Crosby.

The Wings brought in Daley thinking that he could be paired up with Danny Dekeyser on the first defensive line. Last season, Dekeyser had problems with his offensive play and there are hopes that paring him with Daley will help fix the problem. At the end of the 2016-2017 season, Daley was at a +7 and Dekeyser was at a -22.

Daley and Dekeyser spent the majority of training camp working together on drills and scrimmages. They were trying to get a sense of each other’s play style and figure out how to work best together. In post-camp interviews, they both said they assumed that this was going to be the case and have talked and already made plans to work together.

We’ll just have to wait and see if it pays off during the season.

Luke Witkowski

Witkowski is actually kind of a newcomer to the NHL. He has been under contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning since 2014, but he has been splitting his time between the Lightning and their AHL affiliate, Syracuse Crunch. He has played in 54 NHL games. He hasn’t scored any goals, but he does have 4 assists. During those 54 games, he has gotten 58 penalty minutes.

Detroit didn’t sign Witkowski because they need him to score. They signed him because they need a big guy who isn’t afraid to use his size to intimidate and maybe even instigate a little. With the offseason loss of Ott and Drew Miller, Detroit has some spots on the fourth line that need to be filled. Witkowski is 6’2 and 217 pounds and he isn’t afraid to use his size and could be a great grinder for that fourth line. He isn’t afraid to throw himself around and get in the action; last season he featured 81 hits and 21 blocked shots.

Last season, Detroit saw his enforcer abilities first hand. On March 30 he got into a fight with Anthony Mantha. Many believe that it was in retaliation to a few punches to Greg McKegg’s head. It wasn’t a great moment for the Red Wings, but they do need someone like that on their side and it could be Witkowski.

Witkowski will be playing for the Red Wings in the preseason and is hoping that his toughness and ability to skate will earn him a permanent spot on the team this season. He got hit a little hard in the preseason opener against the Boston Bruins but was back on the bench and playing after being checked by the trainer.

As the 2017-2018 regular season gets closer, Detroit has some decisions to make. They need to find a way to get some toughness on the ice. We won’t know until October if Daley and Witkowski are going to be the ones to fill that void, but they may be a step in the right direction.