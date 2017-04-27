The Texans Trade With Browns, Select Deshaun Watson

With the 12th overall pick, the Houston Texans select…the quarterback of the future.

Heading into Thursday’s opening round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Texans had quite a bit of time to wait until they could pick a player. However, multiple wild picks (John Ross to Cincinnati, Patrick Mahomes to Kansas City) prompted Rick Smith to trade with the Cleveland Browns and take the 12th overall spot. And with this choice, the Texans chose Deshaun Watson, the talented quarterback from Clemson.

This move was honestly surprising considering that Rick Smith never picks quarterbacks, but he needed to do something to secure his future as the general manager. And part of that process was giving the Browns the 25th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, as well as the first-round pick next year. Ironically enough, Cleveland has Houston’s second-round pick in 2018 as part of the Brock Osweiler trade.

As a quarterback of the future, Watson brings a National Championship trophy, experience in huge games, and more than 100 total touchdowns. He is the ultimate competitor and is a true dual threat as both a passer and runner. He has some quirks to work out, but Watson will have time to learn behind Tom Savage. With Bill O’Brien’s tutelage, Watson can fix his arm strength and occasional accuracy issues that should negate many of the interceptions. He will also learn to see the field more while learning the Texans’ offensive scheme.

For the time being, Tom Savage will remain the starter heading into the 2017 season, but he will have to play out of his mind to keep the young gun at bay.

The NFL Draft continues Friday and Saturday. The Texans will now look to fix the offensive line and find some defensive depth.