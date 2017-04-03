The Time Is Now For Rick Nash

With the NHL Playoffs about a week away, one Ranger looks to prove his worth and silence his critics. That player is Rick Nash. The criticism is his seemingly annual disappearing act in the playoffs. The New York Rangers have reached the playoffs in all four seasons since trading for Nash back in July 2012. Nash has been a prolific regular season goal scorer throughout his career. He has 416 career goal over his fourteen years NHL seasons, with the Columbus Blue Jackets and NY Rangers. In fact, he sits sixth among active players in goals scored. During the Rangers’ 2014-2015 season, Nash had a career-high 42 goals.

However, his postseason production has underwhelmed, to say the least. Nash only scored 3 goals during the Rangers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. He only has twelve career playoff goals in 65 games. Needless to say, the Rangers need much more out of him.

This has not been Nash’s best year. He has 23 goals but has battled injuries. Nash is incredibly streaky. When he is hot, watch out. He has great strength and is superb with the puck on his stick. This season, Nash’s unreliability has not hurt the Rangers. They are a team with great depth at forward. All four lines can produce goals so they do not rely on one line or player in particular so heavily. It seems weird to say, but Nash is kind of flying under the radar. For probably the first time in his career, Nash will be a bit of an afterthought.

That is why this year is perfect for Nash to break out. He has not been the Rangers’ best forward this season; that title belongs to Chris Kreider. Kreider, who has 28 goals on the season, has excelled playing on the top line with Derek Stepan and Mats Zuccarello. The trio has been by the far the Rangers’ most consistent and productive line all season. Nash has played on the second line mostly and Alain Vigneault has mixed and matched pairings in search of the best fit. Because of all of this, he likely won’t have to face the opponents’ top defensive pair, which will bode well for him. However, Nash still has the skillset to take over a game.

In the past few years, Nash has transformed into a strong defensive forward. He kills penalties and is very good at backchecking and helping out. While that is always a nice complement, the Rangers did not acquire him for that. They got him to score goals and lots of them at that.

Not having to match up against the likes of Shea Webber means Nash will have a better chance to provide scoring. That would take some pressure off the Kreider line also, which would be huge. The Rangers have been hurt by not having a big-time goal scorer in years past. They are deep and balanced, which is great. But it’s always nice to know that a certain player can make a play when it counts. Nash has become a veteran leader on a team with many young players. He needs to set the tone by playing hard and making his presence felt in the crease.

A groin injury in December disrupted Nash’s best streak of the season. However, he has been better lately, scoring five goals in the past seven games. If Nash can keep it up, the Rangers will have a better chance of solving Montreal Canadiens’ netminder Carey Price and advancing in the playoffs. “When pucks are going in, it’s always nice,” said Nash after scoring Friday night versus the Penguins. “You don’t really try to push it or think about it too much, but when it’s going on in, you just try to go about your business.” At the age of 32, Nash does not have much time left in his prime, so it is now or never for him to rewrite the narrative on his playoff performance.