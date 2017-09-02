The US Open Bottom Half-Take Your Pick

With both 5th seed Marin Cilic and 10th seed John Isner going out yesterday, the bottom half of the men’s singles draw is more wide open than fans could have predicted. The highest seed left is 16th seed Lucas Pouille from France. So the big question is, who will come through and reach their first US Open final?

By results alone, the outright pick is 17th seed Sam Querrey, who is the only player left to have reached a Grand Slam semifinal. Querrey has a big serve and forehand that should take him far on a fast surface like the US Open. But Querrey’s fourth round opponent, 23rd seed Mischa Zverev executed his game so well last night to beat Isner. Mixing spins and coming to the net often, Zverev has a unique game that is a bit old-school. There is also, Kevin Anderson, who has always had the fitness to keep up with the top players, but not the consistency in level of play. Anderson’s got a big serve as well. Paolo Lorenzi, Anderson’s fourth round opponent has done well to get this far, but is more of a clay court player.

Then there is 18 year-old Denis Shapovalov, who took out 8th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round. With his lefty game and court-sense to move forward when possible, just like Zverev, Shapovalov’s game finds its own space in the modern era. Pablo Carreno-Busta, seeded 12th takes on Shapovalov in the fourth round. The 12th seed has more of an all-round game, and has done well in New York before. Diego Schwartzman, the 29th seed and conquerer of Cilic, has got quick feet and a solid two-handed backhand. Pouille is Schwartzman’s fourth round opponent, and is another all-round player who has a great backhand.

This section really is up for grabs. There is something to be said that these players got to the final 16, and the favorites did not. So take your pick, because now, it is anyone’s chance.

Writer’s Pick For The Final: Sam Querrey