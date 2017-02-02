Super Bowl week is finally here! Both teams have descended upon Houston and have already dealt with the weirdness of Media Night. It’s now time to focus on perfecting the game plans that will eliminate the stars and ensure victory for each team. The Patriots have one of the toughest upcoming tasks in stopping the Falcons offense, or at least holding them under 35 points.

Everyone is well aware of Julio Jones and the danger he presents heading into the Super Bowl. In fact, the Patriots’ coverage of Jones has been a hot topic since the final whistle sounded in the AFC Championship. The common belief is that Malcolm Butler and Devin McCourty will pair up on Jones to limit his effectiveness while Logan Ryan will cover Mohamed Sanu. This means that Eric Rowe will most likely work against Taylor Gabriel with Patrick Chung serving as backup.

Originally traded to New England from Philadelphia, Rowe started seven games in 2016 and notched one interception against the Jets. However, his most important game of the season came in the AFC Championship when he intercepted a fourth quarter pass to end a potential Steelers scoring drive. He is a dangerous opponent to be certain, and his battle with Gabriel will be fascinating.



Despite catching only 35 passes, Gabriel has enjoyed a career year in Kyle Shanahan’s offense with seven touchdowns (six receiving and one rushing) and just shy of 600 yards. He may be small and speedy, but Gabriel isn’t a prototypical slot receiver. In fact, 76% of his targets came while lined out wide as Atlanta’s best deep threat. The rest came in the slot. According to NFL Media’s Matt Harmon and Next Gen Stats, Gabriel was the sixth-best receiver in the league when it came to separating from coverage. He averaged over three yards of separation on his targets, easily leaving defensive backs in the dust. The perfect example of this is a 64-yard bomb against the Rams where Gabriel flew behind three defenders and caught Matt Ryan’s pass in stride. There weren’t even any Los Angeles defenders within 10 yards.

His best plays may have come on deep routes, but Gabriel isn’t limited to the DeSean Jackson route tree. He actually was quite explosive and often used on slants, in-routes, and bubble screens. Against Seattle in the Divisional Round, Gabriel caught four passes for 71 yards. The best of these was a deep slant where Gabriel caught Ryan’s pass in stride, spun out of an attempted tackle by Steven Terrell, and raced for 37 yards. This one play showed off his toughness, concentration, and speed.

Another example of Gabriel’s versatility is a 25-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. On this play, Ryan dropped back and threw a bubble screen to Gabriel, who raced around and eluded three defenders en route to the end zone. Most wide receivers would have been caught within five yards, but Gabriel is pretty special. That’s one of the reasons why Kyle Shanahan used him so much as a rookie wide receiver with the Browns.

Julio Jones will definitely get all the attention from both the announcers and the Patriots defense, which will be completely justified, and his presence will open up multiple opportunities for Gabriel. The Falcons hope that he will make the most of these opportunities and provide that big spark.

Taylor Gabriel will look to showcase his talents on the big stage against Bill Belichick and the Patriots.