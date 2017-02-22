Things to Look For: Week 1 of Spring Training

The Yankees play their first spring training game on Friday the 24th against the Phillies. While the results of spring training games should be taken with a grain of salt, there are a few interesting story lines that will begin to play out as early as week 1.

First Base

This was one of the more interesting story-lines a week ago. A full on spring training battle was set to happen this year at first base between Greg Bird and Tyler Austin. Tyler Austin got off a pretty good, albeit short, debut. Greg Bird, the quasi-incumbent, is recovering from a torn labrum. Austin unfortunately injured his foot during batting practice and will likely miss all of spring training. So the question shifts from “Will Greg Bird win back his job at First Base?” to “Will Greg Bird bounce back and be as good as he was in 2015?”

The Austin injury does effect more people than just Bird. We’re likely going to see more of Chris Carter for instance, which means more home runs (and strikeouts). We could also see Matt Holliday take some reps at first base, although that seems more like a last resort more than anything.

Starting Pitching

The Yankees’ starting rotation was not great in 2016, and it doesn’t look to be much better in 2017. There will be a lot of young starting pitchers vying for the 5th rotation spot. Look for Chad Greene, Luis Cessa, Bryan Mitchell, and Adam Warren to separate themselves from the pack.

More interesting than who lines up against The Orioles on April 8th, at least in my opinion, is how the Yankees 2 top pitching prospects perform against big league hitters. James Kaprielian and Justus Sheffield are both not only promising young talents, but potential 2017 call-ups. Having a good spring could certainly expedite the process. If the team is in a position to contend come the all-star break I wouldn’t be surprised to see Brian Cashman promote one of these two instead of trading for some rotation help.

Baby Bombers

You know what they say about first impressions. While top prospects Clint Frazier and Gleyber Torres made their first impressions in August last year, this will be their first spring training with the Yankees.

While Clint Frazier is a long shot to actually make the club out of spring training, not being in The Bronx by the end of 2017 would be quite the disappointment. Frazier did struggle a little after being promoted to AAA slashing .228/.278/.396 with 3 home runs in 25 games. Despite this, a good spring training combined with a hot start in AAA could have Frazier knocking on the door sooner rather than later.

Gleyber Torres is in a bit of a different boat than Frazier. Torres saw his prospect stock skyrocket after a tremendous stint in the Arizona Fall League. He’s slated to start the year in AA Trenton and likely won’t be in the majors until at least 2018. What will be interesting to watch for in spring training this year is where Torres plays, and how well he plays there. There were always questions about weather or not his glove could stick at short, especially in an organization currently employing Didi Gregorius. He did play some second base in the AFL and there have also been rumblings of moving him to third.